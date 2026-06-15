Inverlussa Marine Services has signed build contracts for three new hybrid vessels, creating 20 new jobs in the process.
Craignure based Inverlussa says the investment underlines its commitment to the Scottish aquaculture sector and to operating a modern, efficient and environmentally responsible fleet.
Following the successful delivery of Naomi Jennifer in 2025, Inverlussa has continued its strong working relationship with Macduff Shipyards by placing a further order for a 20m x 12m heavy service catamaran.
A second 25m x 10.6m heavy service vessel is under construction with Nauplius Workboats, marking the fifth vessel Inverlussa has developed with the yard.
Inverlussa is also pleased to be partnering with Parkol Marine Engineering for the first time on the construction of a 27m x 11m fish feed carrier with a 400-tonne hold capacity.
Inverlussa says it is focused on quality, innovation and long-term investment in the maritime supply chain by working with these top yards.
All three vessels have been designed by Macduff Ship Design in close collaboration with Inverlussa.
Once delivered in summer 2027, the fleet will expand to 25.
Each of the new vessels will feature battery-hybrid capability and IMO Tier III engines, delivering lower emissions and improved fuel efficiency compared with earlier generations.
All cabins will include private en-suite W/C and shower facilities, reflecting the company’s focus on high-quality onboard accommodation for crews.
The investment is expected to create around 20 new jobs.
Ben Wilson, Managing Director of Inverlussa Marine Services, said: "We will continue to invest in the latest vessels, technology and our crew to maintain our
position as a market leader in Scotland.
“As a family-owned business with a long-term outlook, we can make decisions that prioritise our customers, crew and the long-term success of the business rather than focusing on short-term shareholder returns."
Tavish Scott, Chief Executive of Salmon Scotland, said: "This is a very welcome investment and another sign of confidence in the future of Scottish salmon farming.
"These new hybrid vessels show how innovation is helping to reduce emissions, improve efficiency, and support responsible growth.
"Scottish salmon already has a low carbon footprint, but farmers and their suppliers are constantly looking for ways to go further."
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