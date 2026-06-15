Craignure based Inverlussa says the investment underlines its commitment to the Scottish aquaculture sector and to operating a modern, efficient and environmentally responsible fleet.



Following the successful delivery of Naomi Jennifer in 2025, Inverlussa has continued its strong working relationship with Macduff Shipyards by placing a further order for a 20m x 12m heavy service catamaran.

A second 25m x 10.6m heavy service vessel is under construction with Nauplius Workboats, marking the fifth vessel Inverlussa has developed with the yard.

Inverlussa is also pleased to be partnering with Parkol Marine Engineering for the first time on the construction of a 27m x 11m fish feed carrier with a 400-tonne hold capacity.

Inverlussa says it is focused on quality, innovation and long-term investment in the maritime supply chain by working with these top yards.



All three vessels have been designed by Macduff Ship Design in close collaboration with Inverlussa.

Once delivered in summer 2027, the fleet will expand to 25.