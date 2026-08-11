The 2026 Bunessan Show was a record-breaking success with the highest ever number of cattle entries and the first three-way tie for the Champion of Champions
title.
The show on Friday August 7 was also hailed as the best attended in its more than 100-year history with Muileachs who have been going to the show for more than 60 years saying they have never seen the event so busy.
“I have been coming to the show for 60 years and this is the busiest I have ever seen it,” Margaret MacLean from Bunessan said. “It has been a great day, really fantastic.”
Margaret’s comments were echoed by Donald MacGillivray from Pennygown who said. “I’ve been coming to the show as long as I can remember; certainly since the early 1960s. It’s absolutely splendid now; it has grown and developed wonderfully.”
To accommodate the show’s burgeoning success, the organisers invested in new infrastructure for this year’s event, as vice-president Stephen MacCallum explained.
“The show has grown massively so we decided to buy some bigger tents this year,” he said.
“However, we had the toughest year ever battling to put up the huge new marquee in high winds, but we had a great team working every night this week – until midnight on some days – to get everything ready. All the work preparing for the show is done voluntarily and it’s extraordinary the effort that gets put in.
"People even arrange to come here on holiday to help with the show.”
To illustrate Stephen’s point, Laura Tolleson interjected to explain that she comes every year from her home in New Orleans to play her part in the show.
“I have been helping out here for 26 years,” she said. "The raffle is my favourite part of the show, so I sell the tickets and get to chat to everyone.”
And it wasn’t just regular visitors like Laura who were enjoying Friday’s show.
Yorkshireman Ian Conlan was attending the event for the first time and was thoroughly impressed not only with the show, but with Bunessan’s infrastructure more generally.
He said: “I was Molton town mayor for three years and spent much of that time advocating for active travel routes in rural areas. My wife and I are staying in the
village, so I was delighted to be able to walk to the show on the fabulous walking and cycling path that leads up here and connects Bunessan village safely to the school.
Also, the event is so incredibly friendly, everybody who is showing animals has been chatting to us.”
Among the people Ian had been talking to was young farmer Kerrie MacGillivray from Pennygown. The 24-year-old is Donald’s granddaughter and she was showing her beef shorthorn heifer Rosebud who had a tremendous day, winning the coveted Overall Champion Cattle trophy.
Rosebud then qualified to enter the Champion of Champions ring where the quality of the winning animals was so high that for the first time in the show’s history there was a three-way tie. An extra judge had to be called in to break the deadlock and choose between the cattle, sheep and horse champions, with the horse, Hope over Experience, ridden by Joanne Buick, finally taking the coveted title.
But it was Friday’s youngest contestant that captured the hearts of those passing by the cattle pens.
“My favourite is the baby cow,” Bunessan six-year-old Alesha Daniel said, pointing at wee Eoghan from the Uisken Highland Cattle fold.
The young attendees were also participating in the show; while Alesha skipped off to get ready for her Highland Dancing performance, her Bunessan Primary School classmate Ava Rose was triumphing in the Industrial Tent with her arts and crafts entries.
“We had to make something from what we found on the beach – I made mine look like the sea,” she explained. “I won two first prizes and a second.”
And in the Traders’ Tent it was also a successful day with customers apparently delighted with the variety of products on offer.
“This is definitely the best day I have had at the show,” Claire MacLaren, owner of Isle of Mull Candles said. “I always have great support from locals, and the visitors have been loving the products as well. The show is getting better and better all the time.”
Show secretary Lynda MacCallum highlighted the fact that she had registered more cattle than ever before for the event and added to Claire’s comments about the
show’s popularity.
“The show is attracting people to incorporate it into their own celebrations,” she explained.
“We have a honeymooning couple here today who are competing in the cross-country race and another couple have told me they will are organising their wedding
around the show next year."
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