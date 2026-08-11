Fulton Ronald with his massive haul of trophies from the Sheep Category. Photos courtesy of Round & About Mull & Iona

Fulton Ronald with his massive haul of trophies from the Sheep Category. Photos courtesy of Round & About Mull & Iona

The show on Friday August 7 was also hailed as the best attended in its more than 100-year history with Muileachs who have been going to the show for more than 60 years saying they have never seen the event so busy.



“I have been coming to the show for 60 years and this is the busiest I have ever seen it,” Margaret MacLean from Bunessan said. “It has been a great day, really fantastic.”



Margaret’s comments were echoed by Donald MacGillivray from Pennygown who said. “I’ve been coming to the show as long as I can remember; certainly since the early 1960s. It’s absolutely splendid now; it has grown and developed wonderfully.”



To accommodate the show’s burgeoning success, the organisers invested in new infrastructure for this year’s event, as vice-president Stephen MacCallum explained.

“The show has grown massively so we decided to buy some bigger tents this year,” he said.

“However, we had the toughest year ever battling to put up the huge new marquee in high winds, but we had a great team working every night this week – until midnight on some days – to get everything ready. All the work preparing for the show is done voluntarily and it’s extraordinary the effort that gets put in.

"People even arrange to come here on holiday to help with the show.”



To illustrate Stephen’s point, Laura Tolleson interjected to explain that she comes every year from her home in New Orleans to play her part in the show.



“I have been helping out here for 26 years,” she said. "The raffle is my favourite part of the show, so I sell the tickets and get to chat to everyone.”