A Campbeltown community enterprise dedicated to reducing waste and providing affordable household essentials has received a £20,000 boost.
Preloved 2 Reloved Campbeltown CIC will use the funding from the National Lottery Community Fund to support its services across Kintyre.
The community interest company collects, refurbishes and resells donated furniture, household items and white goods, helping to divert waste from landfill while providing affordable essentials for local residents.
Shop manager Lorraine McCallum said: “While Preloved 2 Reloved is a community interest company and generates income through sales, there is still a need for additional support, and we are delighted that the National Lottery recognised the value of what we do.
“We work hard to make the organisation as sustainable as possible, but funding like this makes a huge difference and will help us continue providing services to Campbeltown and the wider Kintyre community throughout 2026/27.
“We would also like to thank everyone who has donated items to us over the years. Their fantastic support has helped make Preloved 2 Reloved what it is today.”
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