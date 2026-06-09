Supported by £20 million in Scottish Government funding, the 2026 Summer of Sport is being delivered by sportscotland and is inspired by the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Argyll and Bute Council is working with a network of partners, including liveArgyll, Atlantis Leisure, MacTaggart Leisure Centre, MACPool and Isle of Mull Hotel, to ensure these opportunities are available to everyone, regardless of background.

Councillor Ross Moreland, Argyll and Bute Council’s Policy Lead for Finance and Commercial Services, said: “We’re proud to support the 2026 Summer of Sport and bring exciting, accessible activities to young people in Argyll and Bute.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for children and young people to try something new, get active and experience the joy of physical activity.”

MACPool will host free swimming sessions for young people, while liveArgyll will run summer camps and offer free soft play sessions and bouncy castles for younger children across the region.

Tarbert Soccer Centre will also run its 2026 summer holiday camps as part of the scheme.

Clubs can apply for up to £750 to help fund free or heavily subsidised sporting activities, multi-sport taster sessions, adaptive equipment or coaching costs.

The golden rule of any application is that activities must be completely free or significantly reduced in cost for young people aged three to 26.

More information can be found on the liveArgyll website.