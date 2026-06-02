MACPool celebrated its thirtieth anniversary of serving the community by hosting a Swim Marathon.
Solo swimmers and teams made up of families, friends, and colleagues all took part in the friendly contest, with participants swimming a combined total of 51,520 metres on May 30.
Members of Mid Argyll Tri Club, Lochgilphead Scout Group, the Oban Otters, local businesses, and MACPool lifeguards all competed.
Three teams broke the 2025 record of 202 lengths for the most lengths swum, with the businesses’ own swimming teachers setting a new record of 214 lengths.
A spokesperson for MACPool said: “It was such a great day and it was really lovely to see so many members of our community supporting us by swimming and cheering on the teams.
“Swimming 2,576 lengths of our pool is the equivalent distance of travelling from MACPool to the south coast of Mull, so well done to all the swimmers.”
Alongside celebrating 30 years since MACPool opened in 1996, the event raised £6,430.42 towards the purchase of a new PXB spinal rescue board, which helps staff remove injured swimmers from the water as safely and quickly as possible.
The remaining funds will be spent on a giant inflatable lobster slide for younger swimmers, as the aquarun is only suitable for competent swimmers.
The aquarun itself was funded through MACPool’s first Swim Marathon, held in 2025.
The spokesperson added that the success of last year’s event inspired the team to hold the anniversary marathon this year, with plans already underway to make it an annual event.
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