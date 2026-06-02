Solo swimmers and teams made up of families, friends, and colleagues all took part in the friendly contest, with participants swimming a combined total of 51,520 metres on May 30.

Members of Mid Argyll Tri Club, Lochgilphead Scout Group, the Oban Otters, local businesses, and MACPool lifeguards all competed.

Three teams broke the 2025 record of 202 lengths for the most lengths swum, with the businesses’ own swimming teachers setting a new record of 214 lengths.

A spokesperson for MACPool said: “It was such a great day and it was really lovely to see so many members of our community supporting us by swimming and cheering on the teams.

“Swimming 2,576 lengths of our pool is the equivalent distance of travelling from MACPool to the south coast of Mull, so well done to all the swimmers.”