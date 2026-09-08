The grants support the early-stage development of community enterprise projects situated within five miles of the Scottish coastline or one of Crown Estate Scotland’s rural estates.

Projects can focus on sustainable rural or coastal housing, climate-resilient communities, community infrastructure, skills, enterprise and the circular economy, or sustainable tourism, recreation and heritage.

A further £200,000 is available through Environment Grants of between £5,000 and £20,000 for Crown Estate Scotland tenants, supporting projects capable of delivering environmental benefits within 18 months.

Anneli Hill, head of sustainable development and delivery at Crown Estate Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be able to pledge almost £600,000 towards this year’s Sustainable Community Fund – a programme which has helped fund a large number of transformative community projects across Scotland and which empowers local people and Crown Estate Scotland tenants to bring about the changes most important to them.

“This year’s fund complements our recently published Corporate Plan, which sets out our commitment to protect and enhance Scotland’s incredible diversity in nature and to provide more support to our tenants and their ambitions.”

Other recent awards include £42,000 to Scourie Community Development Company in Sutherland towards the technical design of nine affordable homes, and £43,900 to Friends of Tarlair Community Group in Aberdeenshire to support the restoration of a historic Art Deco lido.

The deadline for applicants to submit an expression of interest for a Community Capacity Grant is 5pm on September 25. Eligible applicants will then be shortlisted and invited to submit a full application.

Crown Estate Scotland tenants have until noon on Monday October 26 to apply for an Environment Grant, which has a one-stage application process.

Successful applicants are expected to be announced by early March 2027.

Visit Crown Estate Scotland’s website at www.crownestatescotland.com/our-projects/sustainable-communities-fund for full details of how to apply.