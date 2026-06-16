Arran author Alison Page’s series of books called Corrie’s Capers has reached the impressive milestone of raising £40,400 for Dalmally-based charity, Mary’s Meals.
Profits from the sale of the books, including The Westie Fest, The Tattoo Toorie, Corrie’s Curling Capers, Corrie’s Library Capers and Corrie’s Paper Capers, are all donated to Mary’s Meals once printing and publishing costs have been covered.
Mary’s Meals provides disadvantaged school children with a meal every day for a year for the equivalent of just £19.15 per child. The charity provides life-changing school meals to children living in some of the world’s poorest communities and the promise of a good meal brings hungry children into the classroom, where they can gain an education and better opportunities for the future.
The Corrie’s Capers children’s book series has a loyal following of both young and adult fans who eagerly anticipate each new book that features Arran characters and locations that are familiar to them.
The idea for the fundraising initiative originally started with Alison, the Mary’s Meals community volunteer for Arran, wanting to increase her fundraising for the charity. In 2018, Alison wrote The Westie Fest, inspired by her West Highland Terrier called Corrie, and the book immediately gained traction with young readers who fell in love with the charming main character, Corrie.
Corrie, her friends, and the island locations featured in the books are vividly brought to life by renowned illustrator Tony van Breugel whose eye-catching illustrations featured in the his former daily comic strip in the Scottish Daily news, and his political cartoons in the Sunday Standard, as well as a plethora of children’s books, illustrated maps and numerous other design projects.
The endearing stories of Corrie, island life, Scottish culture and traditions, combined with Tony’s charming illustrations, have helped to propel the books to a wide audience across Scotland and further afield.
To engage with Corrie fans, Alison hosts regular readings at schools and nurseries and is in demand at book festivals throughout Scotland. Her next appearance will be at the annual Mary’s Meals coffee morning fundraiser on Saturday June 27, in Brodick Church Hall between 10.15am and 12noon.
She will also be reading one of her books in Arran Library on Saturday July 9, and will have a stand at Brodick Highland Games in August.
Commenting on the £40,400 milestone, Alison told the Banner: “This couldn’t be achieved without the on-going support of local businesses who stock my books and locals (as well as tourists) who have gifted these Arran based stories to children all around the globe.
“I’m immensely grateful to everyone for helping me to promote this book series and for everyone’s ongoing support.”
Further information about author Alison, the Corrie’s Capers series, and special events at schools, libraries and nurseries can be found at www.westie.scot/ Corrie’s Capers books and merchandise can also be purchased on the site and special discounts are offered to nurseries and schools.
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