The FAI was launched soon after the discovery, but even after extensive inquiries, investigators at Oban Sheriff Court came up empty.

How Gibbs came to be on that hillside, but not his aircraft, was a mystery to all those involved in the search.

But the plane, a red-and-white Cessna F150H, was absolutely nowhere to be seen.

Investigators found the only notable pre-death injury to be a three inch laceration on his left shin. It is believed he died after succumbing to the elements.

Gibbs’ body was only found by chance four months later in April 1976 by farmer Donald MacKinnon, in the hills above Glenforsa, slumped by a fallen tree. He had only sustained minor injuries and was already decomposing.

Extensive searches followed, but all came up empty. Neither the man or the wreckage was found despite days of work.

The Great Mull Air Mystery has captured the imaginations of theorists and aviation enthusiasts for decades, ever since the fateful night of Christmas Eve 1975, when experienced pilot Peter Gibbs took off into the night from Glenforsa Airfield, never to be seen again.

On July 1 1976, the results of the FAI were reported on page four of The Oban Times.

At the time, we reported that the jury was told that "nothing sinister" had occurred.

The report reads: ’Mr Graeme H. Pagan, procurator fiscal, who conducted the case for the public interest, said the inquiry had served to dispel some of the "wild rumours" the affair had caused and also some public unease.

’The jury of four women and three men accepted that Mr Gibbs — a former RAF Spitfire pilot and leader of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra Airstrip, Mull, on Christmas Eve in a single-engined Cessna aircraft and did not return; that he died on or about December 25 of exposure; that in April his body was found not far from the airstrip, uninjured and in a condition consistent with its having lain there for four months; and that no trace has been found of the aircraft.

’Two riders were added by the jury: (1) that Mr Ian Hamilton, Connel, who chartered the Cessna to Mr Gibbs, was clear of blame and of negligence of any description, either personally or in relation to his aircraft; and (2) that Glenforsa Airstrip should be used in daylight hours only — except in emergencies — unless adequately lit.

’Of the various possibilities suggested to witnesses during the day-long inquiry, the theory emerging most strongly was that the plane went into a hill loch and that Mr Gibbs was able to escape from it and walk towards safety until overcome by exposure.’

But to this day, that is just a theory. Hill lochs nearby have been searched and no plane has been found.

How could it have gone down anyway?

The plane itself had been serviced recently before the flight, Gibbs was noted as a competent pilot by fellow aviators and the aircraft’s owner and his character was praised by his companion, Felicity Granger, who said "Peter was not foolhardy".

While not mentioned during the FAI, Gibbs was an accomplished former Spitfire pilot who served in World War II.

He did not strike any of those around him as the type who would crash. But there was one thing he lacked as a pilot, night flying experience.

The FAI noted Gibbs had just a paltry five hours of experience flying after dark. Could this explain his fate? The investigators did not make any determination based on this evidence.