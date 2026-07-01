This week marks 50 years since the fatal accident inquiry into one of our area’s biggest unanswered questions: what happened to Peter Gibbs?
The Great Mull Air Mystery has captured the imaginations of theorists and aviation enthusiasts for decades, ever since the fateful night of Christmas Eve 1975, when experienced pilot Peter Gibbs took off into the night from Glenforsa Airfield, never to be seen again.
Extensive searches followed, but all came up empty. Neither the man or the wreckage was found despite days of work.
Gibbs’ body was only found by chance four months later in April 1976 by farmer Donald MacKinnon, in the hills above Glenforsa, slumped by a fallen tree. He had only sustained minor injuries and was already decomposing.
Investigators found the only notable pre-death injury to be a three inch laceration on his left shin. It is believed he died after succumbing to the elements.
But the plane, a red-and-white Cessna F150H, was absolutely nowhere to be seen.
How Gibbs came to be on that hillside, but not his aircraft, was a mystery to all those involved in the search.
The FAI was launched soon after the discovery, but even after extensive inquiries, investigators at Oban Sheriff Court came up empty.
On July 1 1976, the results of the FAI were reported on page four of The Oban Times.
At the time, we reported that the jury was told that "nothing sinister" had occurred.
The report reads: ’Mr Graeme H. Pagan, procurator fiscal, who conducted the case for the public interest, said the inquiry had served to dispel some of the "wild rumours" the affair had caused and also some public unease.
’The jury of four women and three men accepted that Mr Gibbs — a former RAF Spitfire pilot and leader of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra Airstrip, Mull, on Christmas Eve in a single-engined Cessna aircraft and did not return; that he died on or about December 25 of exposure; that in April his body was found not far from the airstrip, uninjured and in a condition consistent with its having lain there for four months; and that no trace has been found of the aircraft.
’Two riders were added by the jury: (1) that Mr Ian Hamilton, Connel, who chartered the Cessna to Mr Gibbs, was clear of blame and of negligence of any description, either personally or in relation to his aircraft; and (2) that Glenforsa Airstrip should be used in daylight hours only — except in emergencies — unless adequately lit.
’Of the various possibilities suggested to witnesses during the day-long inquiry, the theory emerging most strongly was that the plane went into a hill loch and that Mr Gibbs was able to escape from it and walk towards safety until overcome by exposure.’
But to this day, that is just a theory. Hill lochs nearby have been searched and no plane has been found.
How could it have gone down anyway?
The plane itself had been serviced recently before the flight, Gibbs was noted as a competent pilot by fellow aviators and the aircraft’s owner and his character was praised by his companion, Felicity Granger, who said "Peter was not foolhardy".
While not mentioned during the FAI, Gibbs was an accomplished former Spitfire pilot who served in World War II.
He did not strike any of those around him as the type who would crash. But there was one thing he lacked as a pilot, night flying experience.
The FAI noted Gibbs had just a paltry five hours of experience flying after dark. Could this explain his fate? The investigators did not make any determination based on this evidence.
Many theories were made during the inquiry and quashed by experts and witnesses.
Was there a fire in the plane? Could the plane could have soft landed due to engine failure? Could Gibbs have jumped?
A resounding no or highly unlikely was the answer given to all of these possibilities.
Gibbs did not have a valid license, the court found. He was also under order to fly with glasses.
And although it was determined that landing at Glenforsa and night would have been a near impossibility, the airfield itself was not to blame for Gibbs’ death.
Gibbs had been drinking before his fateful flight, and a toxicology report found a blood alcohol level of 100mg/100ml. But the reported added that "as organisms were present it was likely that this was produced after death".
The pathologists determined he is not likely to have jumped or fallen from the aircraft, unless this happened "under freak conditions".
They also added that his condition was inconsistent with a crash landing.
So maybe he crashed at sea? Well, no trace of salt water was found on his clothes, hair or skin.
So how on earth did he get separated from the plane? And where is the plane anyway?
The wreckage has never been formally identified.
29 years after it vanished, in February 2004 Royal Navy divers from HMS Pembroke found wreckage in the Firth of Lorne which many thought must be Gibbs’ aircraft. The plane was approximately 20 miles as the crow flies from the hillside where Gibbs’ corpse was discovered.
But RAF investigators later determined this to be the wreckage of a twin-engined Catalina flying boat which crashed during a training flight on April 12 1945.
Another sighting of an aircraft matching the description of Gibbs’ Cessna was made in 1986 by divers not far from Mull’s coast, but this has never been formally identified either.
Sheriff Principal F. W. F. O’Brien QC told the jury at the time: "Until such time as the plane is found, if ever, the mystery will remain."
And he was right.
We still have as much of an idea of the answer to Gibbs’ fate as those investigators in 1976.
Theories have run rampant in the years since. Some believe Gibbs disappeared on purpose, others think there was a cover up, as Gibbs’ body was in the area which was searched in the days after his disappearance.
Some have even gone as far to suggest that it was not Gibbs flying the plane at all.
Until the day Gibbs’ Cessna is found, whether it is dug up in the hills of Mull or fished from the sea floor, no definitive answers can be reached.
The only person who really knows what happened to Peter Gibbs, is Peter Gibbs. And it is a secret he took his grave.
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