Engineers are set to carry out £9m of upgrades and repairs on the Kyle line and at Inverness station later this year, with the railway closing between Dingwall and Kyle of Lochalsh for three weeks.
The route, which links communities across the Highlands and attracts thousands of visitors each year, will shut to allow a large amount of work to be completed in one go.
The investment is aimed at keeping the railway in good condition and ensuring it continues to provide a reliable service for passengers travelling across the Highlands.
During the three-week closure, a range of renewals, repairs and other maintenance activities will take place.
To allow the work to be carried out safely and efficiently, no trains will run between Dingwall and Kyle of Lochalsh from Saturday November 28 to Friday December 18 inclusive, with services resuming on Saturday December 19.
Gerry McQuade, capital delivery director at Network Rail Scotland, said: "The Kyle line is one of Scotland’s most scenic and important routes, connecting communities across the Highlands.
This investment will allow us to carry out a significant amount of work in a short period of time, helping us keep the railway safe, reliable and resilient for the future.
"We know that closing the line will cause disruption and we are sorry for the inconvenience. By bringing together a wide range of upgrades and repairs during one closure, we can complete this work as efficiently as possible and reduce the need for future unplanned disruption.
"We would like to thank passengers, communities and businesses along the route for their patience and understanding while we deliver these essential improvements."
Mark Ilderton, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, added: "We know how important the Kyle line is to the communities it serves, so we’ll have a rail replacement plan in place to ensure customers can still travel reliably throughout the works."
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