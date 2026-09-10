The route, which links communities across the Highlands and attracts thousands of visitors each year, will shut to allow a large amount of work to be completed in one go.

The investment is aimed at keeping the railway in good condition and ensuring it continues to provide a reliable service for passengers travelling across the Highlands.

During the three-week closure, a range of renewals, repairs and other maintenance activities will take place.

To allow the work to be carried out safely and efficiently, no trains will run between Dingwall and Kyle of Lochalsh from Saturday November 28 to Friday December 18 inclusive, with services resuming on Saturday December 19.