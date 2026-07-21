The A82 is closed in both directions between Spean Bridge and Fort Augustus following a three vehicle collision on the A82 near Laggan.
Emergency services were called to the A82 at about 2pm on Tuesday July 21.
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area until further notice.
An update from Traffic Scotland states: "The A82 is currently closed in both directions at Laggan due to a road traffic incident."
The fire service received a call about the incident shortly after 2pm and sent one appliance to the scene.
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