Lifelong Scotland supporter David Paterson, his wife Jean and their son Lorne made the trip to Boston together, with Lorne celebrating his 21st birthday on June 12 – the day he flew out – before watching Scotland’s opening match the following day.

David, who was also at France ‘98 for Scotland’s last World Cup appearance, said he never imagined it would take almost three decades to see his country back on football’s biggest stage.

“I grew up with Scotland qualifying for five out of six World Cups, so I just assumed they’d be back again soon – not take 28 years,” he said. “Lorne’s 21st was the deciding factor for all three of us to go.”

Having followed Scotland on many away trips over the years, David said the atmosphere in Boston has been unforgettable.

“It was truly amazing,” he said. “I’ve been to a lot of away games, European Championships and World Cup games, and the crowd at the stadium was crazy – it must have been about 70 per cent Scots. There were thousands more watching in pubs and fan zones around Boston too.

“Qualifying for the Euros is brilliant, but the World Cup is just another level. Scotland fans always make a positive impression wherever they go and there were supporters of all nations singing and dancing together.”