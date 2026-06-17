A Campbeltown family combined a milestone birthday with a once-in-a-generation football experience by travelling to the USA to watch Scotland at their first World Cup in 28 years.
Lifelong Scotland supporter David Paterson, his wife Jean and their son Lorne made the trip to Boston together, with Lorne celebrating his 21st birthday on June 12 – the day he flew out – before watching Scotland’s opening match the following day.
David, who was also at France ‘98 for Scotland’s last World Cup appearance, said he never imagined it would take almost three decades to see his country back on football’s biggest stage.
“I grew up with Scotland qualifying for five out of six World Cups, so I just assumed they’d be back again soon – not take 28 years,” he said. “Lorne’s 21st was the deciding factor for all three of us to go.”
Having followed Scotland on many away trips over the years, David said the atmosphere in Boston has been unforgettable.
“It was truly amazing,” he said. “I’ve been to a lot of away games, European Championships and World Cup games, and the crowd at the stadium was crazy – it must have been about 70 per cent Scots. There were thousands more watching in pubs and fan zones around Boston too.
“Qualifying for the Euros is brilliant, but the World Cup is just another level. Scotland fans always make a positive impression wherever they go and there were supporters of all nations singing and dancing together.”
The trip was made even more special by sharing it with his family.
“I never thought back in 1998 that the next World Cup I’d be at would be 28 years later with a wife and a 21-year-old son who’s Scotland-mad too.”
While David and Jean have now returned home, Lorne, who plays football for the Campbeltown Pupils, is staying in the USA with friends for the full two-week group stage.
The 21-year-old described the trip as a birthday celebration he will never forget.
“It’s been unreal,” he said. “America has exceeded my expectations and it’s been the best place I’ve visited.
“As a lifelong Scotland fan, getting to watch the team at the first World Cup of my lifetime has been incredible.
“Getting three points and seeing Scotland represent on the biggest stage has been my favourite moment and it’s a birthday that will never be topped.”
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