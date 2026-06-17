Member and past-president John Harvey filled the speaker’s slot at the most recent Lochaber Rotary business lunch meeting.
The retired chartered accountant delivered a spontaneous and captivating talk on the story of foxes in the West Highlands.
John explained that there are 12 species of foxes throughout the world present on all continents except Antartica.
The most common species is the Red Fox present in North America, Europe, Asia, North Africa and Australia where they were introduced the 1830s.
It is not known how many Red Foxes are currently present in the UK but it is thought there were at least 250,000 before 2004 with numbers having increased substantially since then.
Cubs are generally born in April/May and up to a quarter of them die within the first 10 days. They are fed by the vixen and dog fox until they are able to hunt on their own and by September when they are mature they will usually leave to look for their own territory.
They will eat almost anything. They live by hunting rabbits, voles, insects, worms and other wildlife as well as scavenging.
John recalled that a farmer in Lochaber recently lost almost 40 lambs to foxes in one year. They often bury their kill like a food store until they are needed.
Foxes are very intelligent, quick to learn, and difficult to trap. They are very wary of anything new or strange. Foxes are generally very healthy. They are common in urban areas as well as the countryside and their numbers are relatively stable in the West Highlands.
After responding to a wide range of questions, John concluded his talk and Club President David Mee thanked him for a "very interesting and well informed" presentation.
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