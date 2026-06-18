Books will take centre stage in Carradale this October as the village prepares to host its first literary festival.
Carradale Book Fest, taking place over the weekend of October 16-18, will feature local writers and authors from across the surrounding area, with talks, workshops and discussions planned throughout the village.
Based at Carradale Village Hall, the festival will also make use of venues across the village, helping to spread both events and visitors throughout the community.
Among those already confirmed are former police officer Simon McLean, whose latest crime novel, ‘Kintyre: The Past Doesn’t Forget’, draws on his memories of the area, and Campbeltown author Robert Scally, whose debut fantasy novel ‘The Witch’s Elephant’ has attracted readers locally and beyond.
Several more authors are expected to be announced.
Organiser Helen Rowlands hopes the weekend will appeal to both villagers and visitors, with the ambition of establishing Carradale Book Fest as an annual event.
Visit the festival’s Facebook page or email carradalebookfest@hotmail.com for up-to-date information about the event.
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