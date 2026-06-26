It "brings to life a 26-year-long vision for a dedicated centre for music, dance and Gaelic culture" in the Outer Hebrides.

Cnoc Soilleir in Daliburgh is a joint venture between Ceòlas Uibhist and UHI North, West and Hebrides. The project received a £5 million grant from the Scottish Government and £2million from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Cnoc Soilleir in Daliburgh opened in September 2022. Phase 1 included teaching spaces, offices, a recording studio and facilities.

The Phase 2 extension, including the 200-seat performance space, a specialist dance studio, green rooms, and rehearsal spaces, was handed over this summer.

Chair of the Cnoc Soilleir Ltd Board, Alex O’Henley, said: “I would like to extend our sincere thanks to every individual who has contributed to Phase 2 of this building project.

"The hard work and dedication of MacInnes Bros Ltd in particular has ensured that this auditorium has been completed on time, on budget and to an exceptionally high standard. It is a magnificent achievement.

"Cnoc Soilleir now stands proudly above Daliburgh and, as its name suggests, I hope it will serve as a beacon of light and opportunity for all who cherish the Gaelic language, music and culture—here in South Uist and far beyond—for many years to come. Tapadh leibh uile.”

David MacInnes of MacInnes Bros Ltd said: “We are extremely proud of the completed development, which stands as a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved.

"This milestone marks the end of a long journey—from delivering Phase 1 during the constraints of the COVID pandemic to the final handover of the completed building on 9 June 2026. The entire team should take great pride in what has been achieved.”

Cnoc Soilleir also extended its thanks to its stakeholders and funders, and all our other supporters and wider team, who bought into its vision and whose support has been instrumental in bringing the project to completion.

The next chapter for Cnoc Soilleir now begins...