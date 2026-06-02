Named RNLB Peter and Mary (13-59), she is the first new permanent lifeboat for the Portree RNLI station in thirty years and replaces the veteran Trent class Stanley Watson Barker (14-16).

The state-of-the-art vessel, which is powered by water jets rather than conventional propellers, officially took over the call-sign of Portree Lifeboat at 1.59pm (to match the hull numbers of 13-59) on Monday June 1 2026.

The outgoing lifeboat – Stanley Watson Barker (14-16) – first arrived at the station in June 1996, taking over from a Waveney-class lifeboat, Ralph and Joy Swann, which had been based at Portree since 1991.

Douglas MacDougall, Portree RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: "Lifeboat 13-59 arrived in Portree to a fantastic welcome on Saturday April 18 and training started in earnest the following Monday.

"In six very busy weeks, the crew familiarised themselves with the new asset and prepared for in depth assessments in order to pass-out on the Shannon class lifeboat.

"Their commitment has paid off and I’m delighted that the RNLI Fleet team have signed off and approved the change of call- sign from Lifeboat 13-59 to Portree Lifeboat as of 1.59pm on June 1. A new era begins."