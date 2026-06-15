An 88-year-old Tarbert woman living with Alzheimer’s has praised CalMac staff for helping turn a day out aboard the new MV Isle of Islay into a memorable experience.
Hazel Gray, a wheelchair user and member of Tarbert’s Forget Me Not choir, recently enjoyed an afternoon sailing from Kennacraig to Port Askaig and back with family members.
The outing was suggested by her son Stuart Gray, who was visiting on holiday and works as head of watch at HM Coastguard Fleetwood.
Despite some initial hesitation, Hazel agreed to take the trip after her family booked assistance with CalMac.
Her daughter, Shereen Gray, said the experience exceeded all expectations.
“Disabled parking was close to the Kennacraig office and a lovely young man personally wheeled her on to the car deck, up in the lift and found her a perfect table by the huge windows for a great view,” she said.
“He adjusted the powered lift on the table for her comfort and checked up on us throughout the trip.
“At the end of the journey, he and another colleague assisted Mum all the way back to her car.”
The family believes Hazel was also the first passenger to use the wheelchair on the MV Isle of Islay, which entered service on March 31.
Shereen said the personal attention from staff, along with the atmosphere on board, helped make the outing a success.
“Mum thoroughly enjoyed her trip after initial trepidation,” she said. “The banter and personal attention, along with her lovely meal of fish and chips followed by a scone with jam and tea, made it a really special day.
“I’d like to thank CalMac for going above and beyond. Mum is still talking about her day and is already looking forward to her next trip.”
Shereen said she wanted to share the family’s experience to encourage other people with mobility issues to get out and about and enjoy the opportunities available to them.
Finlay MacRae, head of operations at CalMac, said: “It’s lovely to hear about the experience Hazel and her family had on board and we are very grateful to them for taking the time to share it.
“The CalMac team at Kennacraig and on MV Isle of Islay did a fantastic job making sure that they had a pleasant journey.
“CalMac staff, whether they work in ports, shoreside or on a vessel, have a well-deserved reputation for caring about customers and making sure they have a good experience. They regularly go out of their way to help.
“Well done to everyone involved and thank you to Hazel for sharing such an uplifting example. Hopefully it inspires others with mobility challenges to feel reassured and to join us on board.”
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