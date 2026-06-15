Hazel Gray, a wheelchair user and member of Tarbert’s Forget Me Not choir, recently enjoyed an afternoon sailing from Kennacraig to Port Askaig and back with family members.

The outing was suggested by her son Stuart Gray, who was visiting on holiday and works as head of watch at HM Coastguard Fleetwood.

Despite some initial hesitation, Hazel agreed to take the trip after her family booked assistance with CalMac.

Her daughter, Shereen Gray, said the experience exceeded all expectations.