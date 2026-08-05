The incident occurred shortly after midday on Wednesday August 5, just south of Crianlarich.

Emergency services including an air ambulance responded to the incident. It is not currently clear how many people were involved.

A diversion is now in place via the A83.

Northbound, at the junction of the A82 with the A83 at Tarbet turn left onto the A83 signposted Campbeltown. Continue on this route until Inveraray. At Inveraray turn right onto the A819. Continue on the A819 until junction of A85 and follow normal direction signs.

Southbound, for traffic travelling westbound on the A85 at Crianlarich continue on the A82 to Tyndrum and at the junction of A85 and A82 turn left onto the A85. Continue on the A85 to the A85/A819 junction and turn left onto the A819. Continue on the A819 to Inveraray. At Inveraray junction of A83 and A819 turn left onto the A83 and continue to Tarbet, Junction of A82 and A83. Follow normal directions.