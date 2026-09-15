Following heavy rain on Monday September 7 motorists were left stranded for over two hours as flood water opposite Costa Coffee caused the main trunk road to be closed causing tailbacks and gridlock for motorists, buses, businesses and emergency services.

While initial reports from Police Scotland indicated that the event may have been associated with a burst water main, further enquires by BEAR suggested that the flooding was more likely to have resulted from the significant rainfall experienced at the time overloading of the drainage network.

The closure brought on a deluge of complaints from disgruntled road users with local elected representatives being asked to step in and help find a solution to the ongoing problem.

Councillors Matthew Prosser and Sammy Cameron were quick to react as was Angus MacDonald MP. All three, along with the Lochaber Times, contacted Transport Scotland and BEAR to find out what action was being taken.