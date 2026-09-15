Road maintenance operators BEAR Scotland say that investigations into last week’s road closure due to flooding on the A82 (North Road) Fort William are ongoing and that it is committed to reducing the risks going forward.
Following heavy rain on Monday September 7 motorists were left stranded for over two hours as flood water opposite Costa Coffee caused the main trunk road to be closed causing tailbacks and gridlock for motorists, buses, businesses and emergency services.
While initial reports from Police Scotland indicated that the event may have been associated with a burst water main, further enquires by BEAR suggested that the flooding was more likely to have resulted from the significant rainfall experienced at the time overloading of the drainage network.
The closure brought on a deluge of complaints from disgruntled road users with local elected representatives being asked to step in and help find a solution to the ongoing problem.
Councillors Matthew Prosser and Sammy Cameron were quick to react as was Angus MacDonald MP. All three, along with the Lochaber Times, contacted Transport Scotland and BEAR to find out what action was being taken.
A BEAR Scotland spokesperson said: ’’In response to the flooding experienced on the A82 in Fort William on Monday September 7, we worked collaboratively with Police Scotland and Scottish Water to alleviate the situation and reopen the road as quickly as possible.
’’We appreciate the disruption and inconvenience that can be caused when such events occur and confirm that we will be commencing investigations on site this week.
"This will include appropriate surveys of the drainage system associated with the A82, to remove any blockages found, to enable any works required to improve the discharge of water from the carriageway and reduce the risk of flooding in the future."
In his correspondence to Transport Scotland who oversee the trunk road network in Scotland Angus MacDonald MP wrote: "This particular dip in the road is very prone to flooding. I recall that there is a drain but it is clearly no-where near large enough (or blocked).
"Would you urgently review this issue and propose a solution asap.
"As you can imagine it had serious implications for everything from health appointments, people meeting children, people catching ferries and business."
Councillor Prosser added: "Following last week’s traffic disruption I have received numerous complaints from residents and road users while I also witnessed the incident myself.
"As a result, I have written to both Bear Scotland and Transport Scotland seeking answers about what happened, what plans they have to better manage any similar incidents in the future and what action they intend to take to address and resolve the underlying issue that caused the disruption in the first place.
"I think its important that the community know exactly why this has happened and what the intentions are for the future."
Transport Scotland gave a similar response to BEAR Scotland adding: "As we approach the winter period we are treating this matter as a priority."
North Road has become notorious for flooding over the past 20 years. A Lochaber Times report in 2015 stated: "Five floods, caused mainly by blocked culverts and gullies, have been recorded in Fort William since 2001."
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.