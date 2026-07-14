"The rules are: there are no rules," began Oban Rotary Club’s briefing to competitors in its charity Raft Race on Sunday.
And so it must have seemed to the hundreds of spectators who watched 15 "innovative" crafts launch from the beach below George Street, splash and skew around the markers, and return, upright or not, back ashore between the flags.
That feat would be hard enough, if paddlers weren’t also costumed as Yoda, Beetlejuice and bearded gnomes in the hot searing sun, trying to keep dodgy designs afloat, whilst being rammed by opponents and squirted with a water cannon by the RNLI of all people.
It’s all "a bit of fun" and "brilliant for the town" said Ian Hall of the 2025 champions, Autoglass, who had returned to reclaim their title dressed head-to-paw as giant pandas in the 25°C heat, aboard their trusty racer re-christened ’Pandamonium’.
"It seemed like a good idea at the time," said another muffled voice, John Marr. "Maybe we’ll do something cooler next year," echoed skipper Eden McCann: "Something from Frozen." Their tactics were simple: "paddle like hell", and imagining "a big clump of bamboo at the end".
Possibly with foresight, Oban Mountain Rescue’s raft incorporated stretchers, invented by the late legendary mountaineer Hamish MacInnes. "We are calling it ’The MacInnes’", said rescuer Ross Christie, wondering if Hamish "would be rolling in his grave".
"It is quite sturdy," Ross said, "literally unsinkable - but that is what they said about the Titanic." Interestingly, the team was also pioneering a "flat hierarchy", with steering by committee. "We have no issue with foul play whatsoever," he added ominously.
On cue, Oban Distribution Services then arrived with a sleek racer - plus a bonus "attack craft". Lurking on the horizon, squirting at passers-by, would be a floating WWF ring of slasher movie horrifiers: Freddy Krueger, Beetlejuice, Chucky, Ghost Face, Jason Voorhees, and Art the Clown. They called themselves ’Nightmare on George Street’.
That was the war, now for the peace, on rafts championing flower power.
The Kilchoan Melfort Trust’s leafy vessel, promoting the nearby Kilchoan Estate’s open weekend on 18-19 July as part of Scotland’s Garden Scheme, sported a small botanical garden at the bow, and a formal lawn on deck. They were "confident", despite one of their team not knowing how to swim. That was behind their only tactic: "Not to sink".
Adventure Oban had also landscaped a "gnome-tastic" garden of daisies, toadstools, and "fungis" (’fun guys’ - geddit?), leaving "not mush-room for the competition".
Oban Vets hoped for a higher placing this year, thanks to their "sea-streamed" ship ’Salty Sea Dogs’, built on "a wing and a prayer" with aluminium, plastic, and inflatable kangaroo, pig, cow, and duck. "If it comes apart, they can hold on," chief engineer Peter advised.
Another force was Kwik Fit, dressed as Jedi from the Star Wars films, aboard a space ship wrapped in clingfilm. As back-up, alongside AMC Mobile Detailing, was a duo called ’Two Tyred’.
Flight also inspired Dunstaffnage Marina, who brought ’The Flying Carpet’, fez hats, and a genie. "We won it a couple of years ago," said Aladdin lookalike Arran Demello. "We are on our redemption arc."
Professionals they are, the RNLI had already sea-trialled its sledge/planter design. "This is what £2.5million buys you," explained spokesman John Macgill, who wanted nothing more to do with it. "The driving force is to stay afloat slightly longer than everyone else," he explained.
Oban Sewage Works laid out a flotilla of, er, floaters, named MV Turdsman and MV Isle of Poo-is. "We are the most bouyant of our competitors," joked Rory Mills-Williams. "We wish we were making a statement about the state of Scotland’s seas, but we are just going to fall in the water," said co-pilot Hannah Orrell.
And, plop, off they all went. It was hard to make out what happened next. Luckily our reporter Owen Wild shot a video so you can make up your own mind.
We think Two Tyred torpedoed Jim’s Return from Oban Distillery, letting the pandas bee-line beachward, pipping the whisky distillery on the rocks in a photo finish.
But, frankly, we were a bit bamboo-zled. In any case, Pandamonium got the trophy.
"I don’t know why I keep doing this to myself," said its captain Eden McCann. "Ow, I’m in pain, but winning is an amazing feeling."
The Rotary Club of Oban’s annual event fundraises for local and international causes.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.