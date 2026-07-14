And so it must have seemed to the hundreds of spectators who watched 15 "innovative" crafts launch from the beach below George Street, splash and skew around the markers, and return, upright or not, back ashore between the flags.

That feat would be hard enough, if paddlers weren’t also costumed as Yoda, Beetlejuice and bearded gnomes in the hot searing sun, trying to keep dodgy designs afloat, whilst being rammed by opponents and squirted with a water cannon by the RNLI of all people.

It’s all "a bit of fun" and "brilliant for the town" said Ian Hall of the 2025 champions, Autoglass, who had returned to reclaim their title dressed head-to-paw as giant pandas in the 25°C heat, aboard their trusty racer re-christened ’Pandamonium’.

"It seemed like a good idea at the time," said another muffled voice, John Marr. "Maybe we’ll do something cooler next year," echoed skipper Eden McCann: "Something from Frozen." Their tactics were simple: "paddle like hell", and imagining "a big clump of bamboo at the end".