The Competition Band placed fifth out of a category of 18. On top of that amazing result, tutors Tam Barnes and Scott Figgins also had an epic day.

The school said: "An absolutely fantastic result today placing fifth at the British Pipe Band Championships out of a quality category of 18!

"Huge well done to the band, with two players making their major competition debut.

"Our pupils were so proud to see their tutors play and achieve amazing results.

"Huge congratulations to tutor Tam Barnes whose Grade 1 band Shots & Dykehead Caledonia took first place and are now British Champions and British Champions Drum Corps!

"A fantastic sixth place in Grade 1 for pipes tutor Scott Figgins playing with Police Scotland and Federation. A truly excellent result for them!

"British Champions in Grade 3B were Scott’s wife Becca and Conservatoire pupils’ tutor Eddie [Seaman] playing with Govan."

The pipe band then played at Ardrossan Highland Games on Sunday. On Saturday the Performance Band played at the head of Arran’s Pride procession.