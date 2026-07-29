Following a spectacular games day, the glorious weather continued as Morvern Games Gala Week got underway.
Sunday began with the ever-popular Lochaline Parent Council Duck Race. With the river running a little lower than usual, the ducks enjoyed a more leisurely journey. Congratulations to Claire Henderson (first ), Ailsa Jackson (second ) and Shona Laidlaw (third).
Kiel Church welcomed a large congregation for Sunday’s service, with everyone encouraged to return later in the week for the annual Flower Festival.
Morvern Gun Club hosted their annual Clay Shoot at Uladail, Acharn. Competitors took on a challenging 30-bird shoot, with Willie MacKinnon taking first place, followed by Neil Robertson and David Farley.
Over at Lochaline Social Club, the annual Pool Competition lasted an impressive seven hours. After a day of closely fought matches, Calum Laurie was crowned champion, Gordon Lindsay finished runner-up, while Simon Boult and Ally Nudds reached the semi-finals.
The day concluded with the Chieftain’s Ceilidh in Lochaline Village Hall in honour of 2026 Chieftain Malcolm McNeill.
With some Norwegian visitors in the audience, it was only fitting to end the evening with the famous Norwegian Row. Drummer Hugh MacCallum, having his own Norwegian connections, took charge of the drum to round off a fantastic night.
Monday morning saw local care charity Urram host a Crafted Creations session where participants enjoyed stone and pebble painting.
Meanwhile, Alasdair and Sam welcomed visitors to Rhemore Croft for a guided walk exploring the trees, plants and wildlife around the croft.
The village hall was then transformed for the Junior Bowls Competition. Luka Mitchell claimed first place, Cameron MacDonald finished second, while four-year-old Elsie Rottger was named Player of the Tournament.
The evening belonged to the Senior Bowls Competition, with 17 teams enjoying a night of friendly competition. Local father-and-son pairing Iain and Ewan Mowat emerged victorious.
Runners-up Michael and Mary had only entered after missing the ferry, proving it was a lucky turn of events! Michael also picked up Player of the Tournament.
Tuesday marked the opening of the beautiful Kiel Church Flower Festival, featuring stunning displays created by local organisations and individuals.
Rachel Bolton introduced a new event to the timetable offering participants to discover the art of cyanotypes, one of the earliest photographic printing processes, using sunlight to create striking blue botanical artworks.
In the afternoon, Vicki Balnaves Aitken led an energetic drama workshop for primary children.
Drimnin Village Hall hosted an introduction to Pub Skittles, with Simon and Torran bringing the traditional game to Gala Week for the first time. It proved a great success, with everyone enjoying the friendly competition.
The evening concluded with an enjoyable gin tasting hosted by Graham from Strontian Distillery, who shared stories behind the award-winning spirits.
Wednesday began with A Taste of Wild Morvern, hosted by the Whitehouse Restaurant in partnership with Clare Holohan of West Highland Herbal. Guests spent the morning foraging for ingredients before returning to enjoy a delicious lunch prepared by chef Chris, accompanied by a refreshing meadowsweet shrub created by Agi.
Morvern Watersports Club welcomed visitors to their open day, where kayaking, paddleboarding and the annual swim across Loch Aline all proved popular.
That evening, Lochaline Village Hall Committee hosted the ever-popular Morvern Games and Gala Week Quiz, with The Four Tops emerging victorious.
On Thursday, the Flower Festival continued alongside a fascinating guided heritage walk led by Jenni Robertson from Morvern Heritage Society.
Visitors explored the remains of the 14th century church and learned about notable local burials.
Morvern-born willow weaver Katy Bremer led a Foraged Floral Mobile Workshop. Participants gathered fresh flowers and foliage before weaving them onto willow hoops using the traditional basketry technique of scalloming.
Croileagan LA welcomed 35 youngsters to an Under 5s Gaelic play session in the village hall, where fun activities helped introduce little ones to the Gaelic language.
The annual Games and Gala Week Darts Competition saw Ally Nudds crowned champion after an evening of competitive matches.
Thursday finished with bingo, hosted by Bùrach Gaelic Choir. With plenty of cash prizes throughout the evening, the final house jackpot was shared by cousins Laura Jackson and Megan Whyte.
Friday brought the popular CLAM Open Day, where visitors enjoyed freshly made pizzas, tea, coffee and home baking while learning more about the community
allotments.
Countryside Ranger Eilidh-Ann Phillips once again led the ever-popular Treasure Hunt through Achnaha Woods, where families enjoyed following clues at their own pace.
Lochaline Quartz Sand welcomed visitors underground for a tour of Europe’s only underground silica sand mine, showcasing the unique operation.
Friday evening’s Rodeo Race Night was packed with fun, laughter and plenty of winners. Henriette Laidlaw claimed the Best Dressed prize, while Mary MacIntyre
returned by popular demand to lead everyone through another lively session of line dancing.
Saturday morning’s Lochaline 5K Run and Walk saw participants of all ages take to the scenic lochside route.
Ladies Day returned with a bang. Teams kicked things off with a scavenger hunt before taking part in a series of hilarious challenges on the Games Field.
Congratulations to winners Ailsa, Laura, Megan and Morvern, with Erin, Henriette, Janette and Katrina finishing runners-up. Huge thanks go to Mary and Mairi for organising another unforgettable afternoon.
The week’s celebrations concluded in style with the Final Fling Ceilidh in Lochaline Village Hall, where Robert and Alan Nairn kept the dance floor busy all night.
This year’s fancy dress theme was Music Icons, and the standard was so high that the judges couldn’t separate the top costumes. Joint winners were Mairi Jackson as Elton John and Ailsa, Laura and Morvern Jackson as Alvin and The Chipmunks, which proved such a hit that they returned at Sunday’s children’s disco.
The final event of Gala Week saw noodle lovers gather at the Coal Shed at Ardtornish for a special Noodle Night.
Organisers sent a huge thank you to everyone who supported Morvern Games and Gala Week 2026.
Next year marks a very special milestone, 40 years since the revival of Morvern Games and the introduction of Gala Week. Organisers hope to make 2027 the biggest and best celebration yet.
If anyone would like to volunteer or host an event during Gala Week, get in touch with the committee.
Morvern Games and Gala Week 2027 takes place from July 17–25.
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