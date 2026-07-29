Sunday began with the ever-popular Lochaline Parent Council Duck Race. With the river running a little lower than usual, the ducks enjoyed a more leisurely journey. Congratulations to Claire Henderson (first ), Ailsa Jackson (second ) and Shona Laidlaw (third).

Kiel Church welcomed a large congregation for Sunday’s service, with everyone encouraged to return later in the week for the annual Flower Festival.

Morvern Gun Club hosted their annual Clay Shoot at Uladail, Acharn. Competitors took on a challenging 30-bird shoot, with Willie MacKinnon taking first place, followed by Neil Robertson and David Farley.

Over at Lochaline Social Club, the annual Pool Competition lasted an impressive seven hours. After a day of closely fought matches, Calum Laurie was crowned champion, Gordon Lindsay finished runner-up, while Simon Boult and Ally Nudds reached the semi-finals.

The day concluded with the Chieftain’s Ceilidh in Lochaline Village Hall in honour of 2026 Chieftain Malcolm McNeill.

With some Norwegian visitors in the audience, it was only fitting to end the evening with the famous Norwegian Row. Drummer Hugh MacCallum, having his own Norwegian connections, took charge of the drum to round off a fantastic night.