Police are investigating following a spate of vandalism at the Nevis Centre just as the school holidays get underway.
In the latest of several incidents both the main ladies and gents toilets were flooded after sinks were deliberately blocked up and the taps left running resulting in significant damage.
Children’s Activities Coordinator Becky McCook added: "We are all very disappointed in what has happened especially as some of the youngsters involved are regulars and known to the staff who have done things to help them in the past."
Alex and Becky said they both understood that young people get bored during the holiday period and are looking for something to do and said that the Nevis Centre was there to help with that.
"We have various projects on the go such as Youth Access and Activity Camp," added Alex.
"Our evening jiu jitsu classes are also popular with teenagers or some groups just like to come along and sit on the chairs and have a game of pool.
"The recent disruption is just taking our staff away from their usual duties and spoiling all of this for everyone else."
Visit www.neviscentre.co.uk/ to find out what’s on over the summer at the Nevis Centre.
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