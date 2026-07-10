"If you see anything suspicious or have any information that may help, please speak to a member of our staff."

"We know that the vast majority of our visitors value and respect the Centre and we ask everyone to help us look after this shared community space.

"We have all ages of people using our facilities, some of whom are vulnerable, and this sort of behaviour can be quite upsetting.

"We hope those responsible understand the impact their actions have on our staff, resources, and their peers," added Alex.

Police Scotland told the Lochaber Times that "enquiries are ongoing" while Nevis Centre staff have been helping review cctv footage which will help identify the perpetrators.

Alex and the Nevis Centre staff would like to thank everyone who continues to support the Nevis Centre.

Children’s Activities Coordinator Becky McCook added: "We are all very disappointed in what has happened especially as some of the youngsters involved are regulars and known to the staff who have done things to help them in the past."

Alex and Becky said they both understood that young people get bored during the holiday period and are looking for something to do and said that the Nevis Centre was there to help with that.

"We have various projects on the go such as Youth Access and Activity Camp," added Alex.

"Our evening jiu jitsu classes are also popular with teenagers or some groups just like to come along and sit on the chairs and have a game of pool.

"The recent disruption is just taking our staff away from their usual duties and spoiling all of this for everyone else."

Visit www.neviscentre.co.uk/ to find out what’s on over the summer at the Nevis Centre.