Outdoor 101, organised by charity Adventure Oban, will offer introductory sessions in activities including snorkelling, sport climbing and bushcraft.

The sessions are aimed specifically at adults and are free or donation-based, with experienced instructors leading the activities.

The programme began with an outdoor gear repair session in collaboration with Re Store on September 10, followed by a foraging event with Vicky Manning over the weekend.

Further sessions are scheduled throughout September and October, with the next taking place on September 19, when attendees can learn how to ride a bike.

Spaces can be booked and further information can be found through Adventure Oban’s Eventbrite page.