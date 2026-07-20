Engagement officer Alison Black of 1st Alliance Community Bank will be offering Arran residents financial advice and saving services from her island base at Arran CVS in Lamlash.
The financial services and advice are aimed at helping Arran and Cumbrae residents build financial resilience by taking advantage of a range of affordable and accessible savings plans and loans offered by the credit union.
One of the most popular options promoted by Alison is the Christmas savings account, which allows members to save little and often throughout the year, to help ease the financial pressure that can come with the festive season.
Savings can be made directly from wages to create a financial safety net that can be used for Christmas, a family holiday, or expected and unexpected household expenses.
Alison has also been working with local schools to encourage the next generation of savers. A successful savings club has already been established at Brodick Primary School, with plans to expand the initiative to schools across Arran, helping children learn valuable money management skills from an early age.
As well as being available on Arran, Alison also visits Cumbrae each month, hosting a regular pop-up service where residents can access information, discuss savings options, and find out more about the support available through 1st Alliance Community Bank.
Alison said: "Saving doesn’t have to mean putting away large amounts of money. Regular small deposits can soon add up and help provide peace of mind. We’re keen to support as many people as possible across Arran and Cumbrae to develop positive saving habits and access ethical financial services."
Anyone interested in finding out more about the range of savings plans available, including Christmas savings accounts, payroll savings and children’s savings clubs, can contact Alison at the Arran CVS office, Park Terrace, Lamlash from Tuesday to Thursday on 07534 028208 or via email at alison@allianceayrshire.co.uk.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.