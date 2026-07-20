The financial services and advice are aimed at helping Arran and Cumbrae residents build financial resilience by taking advantage of a range of affordable and accessible savings plans and loans offered by the credit union.

One of the most popular options promoted by Alison is the Christmas savings account, which allows members to save little and often throughout the year, to help ease the financial pressure that can come with the festive season.

Savings can be made directly from wages to create a financial safety net that can be used for Christmas, a family holiday, or expected and unexpected household expenses.

Alison has also been working with local schools to encourage the next generation of savers. A successful savings club has already been established at Brodick Primary School, with plans to expand the initiative to schools across Arran, helping children learn valuable money management skills from an early age.