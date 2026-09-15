Primary 1 and 2 pupils from Tarbert Academy were invited on board MV Isle of Islay for a morning celebrating the joy of reading.

The children gathered in the vessel’s play area where they enjoyed stories and sea-based songs led by Maggie Farrell from the Scottish Book Trust. Following a treasure hunt, they were then presented with goody bags from CalMac and free books provided by the National Literacy Trust.

As part of the event, the National Literacy Trust also donated a bundle of books to CalMac crew members, helping to encourage reading across all ages.

Captain Barry Scott and Chief Officer Adam Archibald met the young visitors and gave them a special tour of the vessel’s bridge before they returned to school on a bus provided free of charge by West Coast Motors.