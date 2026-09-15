Young bookworms from Tarbert enjoyed a special storytelling adventure aboard a CalMac ferry as the operator launched its support for Scotland’s National Year of Reading.
Primary 1 and 2 pupils from Tarbert Academy were invited on board MV Isle of Islay for a morning celebrating the joy of reading.
The children gathered in the vessel’s play area where they enjoyed stories and sea-based songs led by Maggie Farrell from the Scottish Book Trust. Following a treasure hunt, they were then presented with goody bags from CalMac and free books provided by the National Literacy Trust.
As part of the event, the National Literacy Trust also donated a bundle of books to CalMac crew members, helping to encourage reading across all ages.
Captain Barry Scott and Chief Officer Adam Archibald met the young visitors and gave them a special tour of the vessel’s bridge before they returned to school on a bus provided free of charge by West Coast Motors.
The event marks the beginning of CalMac’s commitment to supporting the National Year of Reading, a nationwide initiative aimed at encouraging more people to read for pleasure.
CalMac Chief Operating Officer Diane Burke said: "We are proud to support the National Year of Reading. It is a fantastic initiative which highlights the many benefits that reading can bring, and a ferry journey is the perfect opportunity to open a book.
"It was a pleasure to welcome pupils from Tarbert Academy on board MV Isle of Islay. Our play areas provide a great space for young travellers to read, colour and explore their imagination.
"The wellbeing of our colleagues is also important to us and we are very grateful for the books gifted to our crew. Spending time away from home can be challenging, and I am sure these will be well received."
Susan Calcuth, Scotland Lead for the National Year of Reading, said: "We’re delighted that CalMac is supporting the National Year of Reading and helping inspire a love of reading across the communities it serves.
"A ferry journey is the perfect opportunity to pick up a book, and today’s storytelling adventure with pupils from Tarbert Primary School was a wonderful way to make reading fun and spark young imaginations."
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