Event organiser Arlene MacLeod said: "Our wee community showed its love & support once again by raising £1,540. You’re all incredible!" Thanks went to Duncan and Tina Forgrieve and Neil Armour for hosting the evening at Glencruitten Golf Club earlier this month.

Special guest star Forbes MacHardy, food provider Angus Telfer, Rebecca Forgrieve and Joe MacIntyre who worked the bar and Kenny and Maureen Devine who helped behind the scenes were also thanked, as were those who donated so generously to the raffle and auction.

Eilidh who grew up in Oban and still has family roots here and friends, was not well enough to attend the event from her home in Paisley but said: "Oban has been unbelievably supportive in raising money for me , which takes that financial burden away for me getting treatments or anything I need to support my quality of life and time here on earth whilst facing this chronic illness. We will be forever grateful. I love you all."