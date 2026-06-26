Andrew walked the 26 miles between Lochranza Distillery and Lagg Hotel with a 50 kilogram tyre suspended round his waist using shoulder straps.

The strenuous tyre carry challenge took two days to complete and involved 13 hours of walking and 75,000 steps, and has raised almost £3,000 for the charity.

SBCC provides support to children as they recover from burn injuries, and provided appreciated support and assistance to Andrew’s family after his youngest daughter was burned in an accident as a toddler.

Andrew said: “I’m hoping to raise funds and awareness for the Scottish Burned Children’s Club as in November this year they turn 25 years old and they, like many other charities, rely on fundraising and donations to keep them afloat.

“In December 2020, Selena, our youngest, just two years old at the time, was severely burned at home in an accident involving scalding hot tea. This meant that less than a week from Christmas we were faced with lockdown, kids at home on Arran without their parents, and one potentially not being home due to her double skin graft.

“The help, advice, reassurance and guidance from this charity so far has been incredible for helping my wife Jen and i cope with what happened to our wee one, and now that Selena is almost eight years old she will be able to reap the full benefits from this incredible charity soon. This includes emotional support, fun days, summer camp, and peer support - it’s such a valuable resource.”