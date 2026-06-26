Kilmory man Andrew Earle has completed his gruelling challenge of walking the equivalent of a marathon while carrying a tractor tyre in order to raise funds for Scottish Burned Children’s Club (SBCC).
Andrew walked the 26 miles between Lochranza Distillery and Lagg Hotel with a 50 kilogram tyre suspended round his waist using shoulder straps.
The strenuous tyre carry challenge took two days to complete and involved 13 hours of walking and 75,000 steps, and has raised almost £3,000 for the charity.
SBCC provides support to children as they recover from burn injuries, and provided appreciated support and assistance to Andrew’s family after his youngest daughter was burned in an accident as a toddler.
Andrew said: “I’m hoping to raise funds and awareness for the Scottish Burned Children’s Club as in November this year they turn 25 years old and they, like many other charities, rely on fundraising and donations to keep them afloat.
“In December 2020, Selena, our youngest, just two years old at the time, was severely burned at home in an accident involving scalding hot tea. This meant that less than a week from Christmas we were faced with lockdown, kids at home on Arran without their parents, and one potentially not being home due to her double skin graft.
“The help, advice, reassurance and guidance from this charity so far has been incredible for helping my wife Jen and i cope with what happened to our wee one, and now that Selena is almost eight years old she will be able to reap the full benefits from this incredible charity soon. This includes emotional support, fun days, summer camp, and peer support - it’s such a valuable resource.”
Several people supported Andrew during his marathon challenge: two drummers played alongside him as he climbed one of the challenging hills, their rhythm keeping the momentum up. On Fathers Day Andrew was joined by his own Dad, John Earle, for part of the walk, and his Mum, Jo Earle piped him along the way home.
Also keeping his spirits up en-route were the messages of support and donations from people who followed his progress online, and who he met along the way.
Andrew decided to finish his challenge with a flourish by running down the last hill to the Lagg Hotel finish line where friends and family awaited his return and celebrated the achievement with a pint.
On completing the challenge Andrew said: “I’m beyond shattered.
“I’m stiff. I’m sore. I managed to get away with only one blister. Thank you everyone so much for your donations, it has really kept me going.
“Thanks everybody, it means the world to me.”
SBCC representative, Claire Gardiner, said: “What an amazing achievement!
“On behalf of the SBCC I want to say a massive thank you for coming up with this mental challenge to help raise money and awareness for our charity. Your determination and resilience is what families and burn survivors are made of.
“We knew you would smash it.”
So far Andrew’s marathon tyre carry has raised £2,826 on his JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/page/andrew-earle-arran?utm_medium=FA&utm_source=CL Further information about the Scottish Burned Children’s Club can be found at theburnsclub.org.uk
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