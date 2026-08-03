The Argyllshire Gathering Trust is "delighted" to announce that Angus, of Benderloch, has been awarded the Bruno Schroder Medal in recognition of his outstanding service to piping in Argyll.

He is the second recipient of the award, which was established in 2025 and first awarded to Ian Tegner of Kilninver.

One of Scotland’s most distinguished Highland pipers, Angus is a prominent figure on the world piping stage.

He has long been a standard bearer for Argyllshire piping, admired for his musicality, leadership, and lifelong dedication to the tradition.

For over three decades, Angus has been central to the Argyllshire Gathering Trust’s Primary School Piping Scheme, founded in 1996 and now investing £60,000 annually to provide chanter and piping tuition across Argyll.

His guidance helps children take their first steps in piping and supports their progression into the region’s thriving youth music community.

Many of these young players continue into the Oban High School Pipe Band, founded by Angus in 2005. Today the band includes more than 40 pipers and drummers under the age of 18 and stands as one of Scotland’s most successful youth pipe bands.

Under his leadership, the band achieved international acclaim, including becoming World Champions in 2010 and Champion of Champions 2025.

As the tutor and pipe major of Oban High School Pipe Band he has produced many a talented piper himself, but his students all have a lot to live up to if they want to become the master.

His competitive record places him among the most accomplished pipers of the modern era, with achievements including: