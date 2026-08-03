Perhaps Argyll’s finest piper, and one of the best in the world, Angus D MacColl, is to be recognised for his services to bagpiping at this year’s Argyllshire Gathering.
The Argyllshire Gathering Trust is "delighted" to announce that Angus, of Benderloch, has been awarded the Bruno Schroder Medal in recognition of his outstanding service to piping in Argyll.
He is the second recipient of the award, which was established in 2025 and first awarded to Ian Tegner of Kilninver.
One of Scotland’s most distinguished Highland pipers, Angus is a prominent figure on the world piping stage.
He has long been a standard bearer for Argyllshire piping, admired for his musicality, leadership, and lifelong dedication to the tradition.
For over three decades, Angus has been central to the Argyllshire Gathering Trust’s Primary School Piping Scheme, founded in 1996 and now investing £60,000 annually to provide chanter and piping tuition across Argyll.
His guidance helps children take their first steps in piping and supports their progression into the region’s thriving youth music community.
Many of these young players continue into the Oban High School Pipe Band, founded by Angus in 2005. Today the band includes more than 40 pipers and drummers under the age of 18 and stands as one of Scotland’s most successful youth pipe bands.
Under his leadership, the band achieved international acclaim, including becoming World Champions in 2010 and Champion of Champions 2025.
As the tutor and pipe major of Oban High School Pipe Band he has produced many a talented piper himself, but his students all have a lot to live up to if they want to become the master.
His competitive record places him among the most accomplished pipers of the modern era, with achievements including:
Beyond his competitive success, the trust acknowledges Angus’s exceptional commitment to education and his profound influence in sustaining Argyll’s renowned piping heritage.
The Argyllshire Gathering Trust is proud to honour Angus D MacColl’s remarkable contribution to piping, education, and cultural life in Argyll.
His work continues to inspire generations of young musicians and strengthens the musical pathway that defines the region’s identity.
He will be presented with the medal at the Oban Games on August 27, accompanied by the Oban High School Pipe Band which will perform on the day.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.