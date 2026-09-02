The event is held the day after the Argyllshire Gathering, which leaves up some of its equipment for the school to use for its own Highland games.

Around their field, many pupils were taking part in athletics and running events, with competitive spirit seen around Mossfield.

There was also entertainment for those not partaking in the sports, with inflatables, games and baking competitions.

Pupils threw themselves into all of the activities, clearly enjoying the day.

The overall winners of the Highland games went to Clan Ossian, beating the other clans and gaining the highest score from the day.