Oban High School held their annual Highland games on Friday 30 August.
The event is held the day after the Argyllshire Gathering, which leaves up some of its equipment for the school to use for its own Highland games.
Around their field, many pupils were taking part in athletics and running events, with competitive spirit seen around Mossfield.
There was also entertainment for those not partaking in the sports, with inflatables, games and baking competitions.
Pupils threw themselves into all of the activities, clearly enjoying the day.
The overall winners of the Highland games went to Clan Ossian, beating the other clans and gaining the highest score from the day.
Attending this year’s Oban High School Games was a first for Acting Head Teacher David Mitchell, who called it an “absolutely amazing event”.
David said: “It is lovely to see our young people having fun and enjoying themselves. There is lots of competition!
“It is a tremendous effort from our PE department who have organised this, so a massive thank you to them.
“After yesterday’s Argyllshire Gathering, it is nice to link into that heritage and culture, and I also think having sport and activities is absolutely amazing for mental health.
“To give them a wee break from their learning and their classrooms is a great idea, and just to keep them all motivated and get them having fun!”
The MP for Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber, Brendan O’Hara, also paid a visit to the Highland games, and ended up helping to judge the school’s baking competition.
He said: “It’s so lovely to see the kids having fun, everyone is participating, and you can barely hear yourself think over the squeals, laughter and cheers, it is so nice to be here!”
Keep an eye out for a video of the event, coming soon to www.westcoasttoday.co.uk
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