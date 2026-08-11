Rum with also see a major boost to its transport infrastructure with the Kinloch Village Road and Track Improvement Programme getting £355,112.

Further North, Canna will receive £76,000 for contractor accommodation units, Eigg’s camping pods will be expanded thanks to a £87,602 award, and Skye’s Gaeltec Community Hub is getting £393,000 for its first phase of development.

Argyll recipients include Lismore’s Achnacroish Affordable Homes project, which will see an award of £272,506, Mull’s Bendoran Marine Enterprise Hub which will receive £345,500 and Tiree’s Community Vet project aiming to sustain the island’s crofting community, which will see £302,949 awarded.

Thirteen projects across twelve islands will share in the Scottish Government’s £3 million 2026-27 Islands Programme Fund. Delivering on the visions and objectives of the National Islands Plan launched in February, the projects will all help retain and attract people to live and work in Scotland’s island communities.

First Minister John Swinney announced the successful funding recipients ahead of a visit to the Grimsay Heritage Centre. The centre will receive the single largest award of £600,000 for its Grimsay together project, to strengthen its role as a cultural and economic hub for the local community, supporting population retention and attracting new people to live and work on the island.

First Minister John Swinney said: “Our island communities have so much potential, and this funding will help them pursue ambitions rooted in local priorities, strengthening their long-term resilience and prosperity. From delivering critical infrastructure to offering opportunities for small businesses, these projects will support employment, generate revenue and improve community wellbeing.

“The Scottish Government is committed to making islands even more attractive places for people to live, work and raise families –securing the populations and livelihoods that island communities need to create a sustainable future.

“Grimsay Heritage Centre is a fantastic example of how a strong community hub can benefit the local area, serving both as a social space, visitor attraction and a beacon of local heritage. This funding will help the centre to strengthen its contribution to the local economy and deliver a wider range of initiatives for the benefit of its community.”

Sara Stewart, Centre Manager at Grimsay Community Association said: “We are delighted to welcome Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, to Ceann na h-Àirigh. The £600,000 landmark investment will help create a lasting community hub, protecting Grimsay’s unique maritime, crofting and cultural heritage while expanding opportunities for local people and visitors.

"It is a significant step towards securing a vibrant future for the island, ensuring Ceann na h-Àirigh continues to bring the community together and share Grimsay’s story for generations to come.”