With over 500 entries across the two days, it was once again a very busy mod.

On Friday there were ten venues across Tobermory, hosting Gaelic poetry and conversation competitions as well as solos, duets and choirs.

In Tobermory Church there were instrumental competitions in the morning, including accordion, piano, fiddle and clarsach, and then piping in the afternoon.

Although many of the competitors come from Mull, with groups and individuals coming from schools in Kilchoan, Lochaline, Strontian, Mallaig, Acharacle, Appin and Lochgilphead, as well as some individual competitors from further afield.

The most popular group competition, the primary Action Song, had eleven entries this year, and was won by Ulva Primary School, who sang about the

Ulva Ferry and its many passengers, including Banjo Beale and Ro.

Lochaline Primary School came in a close second place. The junior choral competitions in the afternoon saw Bunessan Primary School, conducted by Kirsty Wilson, win the unison competition, and Còisir Òg Mhuile, conducted by Janet Campbell, won the choral puirt-a-beul.