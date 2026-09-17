Mòd Ionadach na Dreòlluin – Mull Provincial Mod – took place on Friday 11 and Saturday September 12
With over 500 entries across the two days, it was once again a very busy mod.
On Friday there were ten venues across Tobermory, hosting Gaelic poetry and conversation competitions as well as solos, duets and choirs.
In Tobermory Church there were instrumental competitions in the morning, including accordion, piano, fiddle and clarsach, and then piping in the afternoon.
Although many of the competitors come from Mull, with groups and individuals coming from schools in Kilchoan, Lochaline, Strontian, Mallaig, Acharacle, Appin and Lochgilphead, as well as some individual competitors from further afield.
The most popular group competition, the primary Action Song, had eleven entries this year, and was won by Ulva Primary School, who sang about the
Ulva Ferry and its many passengers, including Banjo Beale and Ro.
Lochaline Primary School came in a close second place. The junior choral competitions in the afternoon saw Bunessan Primary School, conducted by Kirsty Wilson, win the unison competition, and Còisir Òg Mhuile, conducted by Janet Campbell, won the choral puirt-a-beul.
A highlight of Mull Mòd Friday – when the tides are favourable – is the lunchtime massed junior choir on the beach. The tide was at its lowest of the year, so the children gathered to sing Mull song,
Eilean mo Chridhe, Muile Ghràdhach, and once again to sing Ar Cànan ‘s ar Ceòl – a favourite from last year!
On Friday evening those who were able to remain on Mull gathered in the Aros Hall in Tobermory for a ceilidh, where fear an taighe Ruairidh Gray entertained adults and children alike as he kept the evening running smoothly.
Alasdair Iain MacKay and Eilidh MacKay of Sealladh played ceilidh tunes for dancing in between solo, poetry and instrumental performances from the day’s prizewinners.
Saturday brought the adult competitors for day two of the mòd, and with London Gaelic Choir coming to Tobermory for the first time ever. Not only did they compete in the choral competitions, but they also boosted the numbers for solo, duet and small group competitions as well.
Local winners in the morning competitions included Euan Paterson, who won the Men’s Learners solo competition and the open Own Choice solo, Julie-Anne MacFadyen in the Ladies Gold solo competitions, and Donna Dugdale in the Local song and Traditional Song competitions.
The newest competition is the small group of 5-10 voices, which was won this year by Còisir Bheag an Eilein Mhuilich – the wee choir of Mull. A new trophy was presented by Na Seudan of Lothian Gaelic Choir for this competition, in memory of their chorister, May Logan.
The choral competitions in the afternoon were held in the Masonic Hall and the Aros Hall; after a quieter year in 2025 the committee were delighted to have five choirs – Mull, Oban, Taynuilt, Lothian and London, as well as Atomaig Piseag in the ladies’ choir competition.
Oban’s men and ladies’ choirs both placed first in their competitions, with Lothian winning both of the mixed choir competitions.
After the winners were announced and trophies presented, singers flooded to MacGochan’s where the common repertoire was sung together over a few drinks.
Although the mòd is organised by a relatively small committee, it requires a huge community effort
to run. 16 adjudicators – a few from Mull, but most of whom travel to the island for the event – and over fifty volunteers from the community give their time to help the competitions run smoothly.
Without the support of the community it simply wouldn’t be possible to run the event, and the committee are incredibly grateful for all that they contribute.
Next year’s mòd will take place on the 10 th and 11 th of September. Entries will be due on June 10 2027.
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