Road Policing officers are appealing for information following a serious crash near Glencoe on Sunday July 19.
The crash happened around 4.55pm on the A82 near the junction of the B863 and involved a Red Harley Davidson and a White Volvo V90.
Emergency services attended, and the rider of the motorbike, a 67-year-old man, was taken by air ambulance to hospital for treatment to what are described as serious injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The road was closed to allow for enquiries to be carried out and re-opened around 1.30am this morning, Monday, 20 July.
Sergeant Kate Finlayson said: "I am appealing to anyone who was driving in the area at the time and witnessed the crash, or saw either vehicle prior, to get in touch with officers.
"I’d also ask that those with dash-cam footage review this to see if it has captured anything that could assist with our investigation."
Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2411 of July 19, 2026.
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