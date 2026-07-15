The crash happened around 1.25pm on Tuesday July 14, 2026, involving a green Mini Cooper a black Yamaha Tracer.

The male rider of the Yamaha was taken to hospital for treatment, where his condition is described as serious. Two passengers in the Mini Cooper were taken to hospital and were later discharged.

The road was closed and reopened around 10.30pm.

The 47-year-old male driver of the Mini Cooper was arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence and was released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.

Inspector David Marr said: “Enquiries remain ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We’d also ask anyone with dash-cam footage which could assist our enquiries to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1622 of Tuesday, 14 July, 2026.”