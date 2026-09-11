Mary was last seen around 2pm on Wednesday September 9 in the Old School Court area.

She is described as white, around 5ft 4in, of slim build, with brown hair.

When last seen, Mary was wearing light blue jeans, a green jacket, a cap and an orange backpack.

Sergeant Gareth Ford said: "Concerns for Mary are growing and we are keen to trace her as soon as possible.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen her, or knows where she may be, to contact us."