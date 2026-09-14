Hector, who lives in Belgium, was last seen around 10.45am on Sunday September 13 leaving the Youth Hostel in Glen Brittle in Torrin to begin his walk.

He planned to climb Sgurr Na Banachdich, coming down via Coire Na Banachdich in the Cuillin Mountain area.

He failed to return to his accommodation and has not been in contact with his family and was reported missing around 10.25pm.

Hector is described as white, 6ft 4in tall, of slim build with a shaved head and stubble.

He was wearing a red jacket, a mustard hooded top and a hat. He is also believed to be carrying a rucksack.