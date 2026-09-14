Police are appealing for information to help trace 45-year-old Hector Patemore who has been reported missing while hillwalking on the Isle of Skye.
Hector, who lives in Belgium, was last seen around 10.45am on Sunday September 13 leaving the Youth Hostel in Glen Brittle in Torrin to begin his walk.
He planned to climb Sgurr Na Banachdich, coming down via Coire Na Banachdich in the Cuillin Mountain area.
He failed to return to his accommodation and has not been in contact with his family and was reported missing around 10.25pm.
Hector is described as white, 6ft 4in tall, of slim build with a shaved head and stubble.
He was wearing a red jacket, a mustard hooded top and a hat. He is also believed to be carrying a rucksack.
Sergeant David Mockett said: "Hector is an experienced hillwalker and the route he planned to take is considered relatively straightforward.
"We are growing increasingly concerned for his wellbeing and are appealing for anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to please get in touch.
"We are particularly keen to speak with any fellow hillwalkers who were in the area on Sunday and may have seen Hector or know anything which could help pinpoint his location and route."
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 3692 of 13 September, 2026.
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