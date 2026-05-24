He is described as a white man, around 6ft 2 and slim build with short white hair.

Timothy is an American national who was due to be carrying out hill walking in the area. He was last seen leaving his hotel in Edinburgh in his black MG hire car (LE75 FNO) and the car was spotted in Glencoe on Tuesday May 19.

Sergeant Lewis Macleod said: "Timothy has failed to check in to his pre-booked hotels in the area and it is out-of-character to not be in touch with his family.

"We are appealing for anyone with any information on his whereabouts or who may have been hillwalking in the area on 19 May and seen anything which may assist our searches to please come forward as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 2326 of May 23, 2026.