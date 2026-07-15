Every year, the Rotary Clubs of Lochaber and Oban work together to sponsor pupils from their local secondary schools to take part in the prestigious Young Leaders Course at Outward Bound Loch Eil.

The week-long residential programme, inspired and supported by Rotary, is designed to help young people develop confidence, resilience and leadership skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.

This year’s course saw three students from Lochaber High School and four from Oban High School take part in a packed programme of outdoor challenges and team-building activities.

Throughout the week, participants were encouraged to step outside their comfort zones, develop problem-solving skills and learn the value of working together in demanding environments.

The initiative was coordinated on behalf of Lochaber Rotary by Rotarians George Bruce and Alan Kirk, who worked closely with colleagues from Oban Rotary Club and the Outward Bound team to make the programme possible.