A young Lochaber student has spoken about the life-changing impact of an Outward Bound leadership course that challenged her, built her confidence and showed her the true meaning of leadership, writes Autumn Evans.
Every year, the Rotary Clubs of Lochaber and Oban work together to sponsor pupils from their local secondary schools to take part in the prestigious Young Leaders Course at Outward Bound Loch Eil.
The week-long residential programme, inspired and supported by Rotary, is designed to help young people develop confidence, resilience and leadership skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.
This year’s course saw three students from Lochaber High School and four from Oban High School take part in a packed programme of outdoor challenges and team-building activities.
Throughout the week, participants were encouraged to step outside their comfort zones, develop problem-solving skills and learn the value of working together in demanding environments.
The initiative was coordinated on behalf of Lochaber Rotary by Rotarians George Bruce and Alan Kirk, who worked closely with colleagues from Oban Rotary Club and the Outward Bound team to make the programme possible.
One of this year’s participants, Fort William’s April Watson, has now completed the course and recently returned to share her experiences with members of Lochaber Rotary Club during the club’s Business Lunch meeting at the Alexandra Hotel.
Now studying at the University of Edinburgh, April delivered an engaging 10-minute presentation, reflecting on a week that she said had challenged her in ways she never expected.
Thanking Rotary for sponsoring her place, she described the course as “an amazing experience” and added: "Every day brought a new challenge.
"We hiked up mountains together as a group, taking turns with the map reading and took part in canoeing which was completely new to me.
"It involved learning to work with others. It was more than just teamwork – it was about putting leadership into practice."
A highlight of every Young Leaders Course is the final presentation, where participants take complete responsibility for planning, organising and delivering a project that reflects on their experiences.
The exercise is designed to reinforce the importance of communication, teamwork and community involvement while giving each participant the opportunity to demonstrate the confidence they have gained during the week.
For many, the transformation between the beginning and end of the course is striking, with young people returning more self-assured, more willing to speak in public and better equipped to take on leadership roles in their schools, workplaces and communities.
Outgoing Lochaber Rotary President David Mee praised April’s presentation and the positive impact the programme had clearly had on her.
"That was a lively and motivational speech. It has clearly contributed to your confidence and your ability to contribute to community projects," he said.
Rotary members responded with warm applause, recognising not only April’s personal achievement but also the continuing success of a programme that has helped generations of young people discover confidence, resilience and leadership through challenge.
By supporting opportunities such as the Young Leaders Course, the Rotary Clubs of Lochaber and Oban continue to invest in the next generation, helping local young people gain experiences that extend far beyond the classroom and preparing them to become confident leaders within their communities.
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