Ardfern was awash with pirates once again as events that took place 300 years ago were brought back to life.
The annual Pirate Parade saw people muster at the village hall on August 9 before parading to the roundhouse next to Craignish Primary School, where the festivities took place.
Pirate songs were played, a hog roast was served, and there was a treasure hunt, games and the traditional wheelbarrow race.
Organiser Jesse Pigott said: “This year’s Pirate Parade was another huge success, with a great performance from Tom and Rachel reenacting the pirate landing of 1720.
“The Ardfern pirate ship came up from the depths again to transport the pirate kids, and Simon led the parade.
“The wheelbarrow race was another glorious fight for the best, and much rum was drunk.”
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