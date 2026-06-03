A wide variety of cars and motorbikes will be on display in Ardrishaig for a motoring extravaganza aimed at raising funds for the upcoming Gala Day.
Classic and modern cars, alongside motorbikes and rally vehicles, will feature in the exhibition being held at Ardrishaig North Car Park on June 7.
Organiser Alan “Goldie” Ross said entry would be free, with car enthusiasts being asked to make a voluntary donation towards the event.
Alan added: “The vintage car and motorbike show will see every penny raised go to the Gala Day to help fund it, so it would be a pity if it went by unnoticed because it’s a good event.”
Attendees can enter the site from 11am, with food and drink vendors, car displays, and a trophy presentation celebrating the best cars and motorbikes on show planned throughout the day.
The motoring extravaganza is one of the final fundraising events before the big day on August 15.
Organisers have been planning the Wild West-themed event since September last year and have already secured grants from MOWI, Lochgilphead Community Shop and Low Carbon.
The money raised throughout the year will help fund the parade, line dancers, band and children’s entertainers already lined up to feature on the day.
Ardrishaig Gala Day committee member Paula Cameron said: “Everything we raise goes towards future events throughout the year, and we try to donate to local charities as well, so the money comes back into the community.
“The only way we can make it bigger and better is by trying to raise as much money as we can throughout the year.
“We’re super excited about this year because everyone said how great last year was.”
The committee is still looking for volunteers to help on Gala Day itself, with opportunities available to assist on the bar, donate home baking and help along the parade route.
As well as volunteers, the committee is also seeking entries for parade floats and is urging anyone who wants to get creative to get involved.
Paula encouraged anyone interested in designing a Wild West-themed entry to sign up for the chance to win a £100 cash prize for the best design.
Attendees are also encouraged to design costumes to accompany their parade entries, with anything from horses and Native Americans to cowboys and cowgirls welcomed.
This year’s Gala Day will also follow traditions dating back to its 1940s roots, including the Prince and Princess Dance on June 25, where the event’s “Royal Family” will be chosen.
The organising committee urged anyone interested in volunteering to get in touch via its Facebook page, where updates and details about the Gala Day are posted regularly.
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