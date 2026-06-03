Classic and modern cars, alongside motorbikes and rally vehicles, will feature in the exhibition being held at Ardrishaig North Car Park on June 7.

Organiser Alan “Goldie” Ross said entry would be free, with car enthusiasts being asked to make a voluntary donation towards the event.

Alan added: “The vintage car and motorbike show will see every penny raised go to the Gala Day to help fund it, so it would be a pity if it went by unnoticed because it’s a good event.”

Attendees can enter the site from 11am, with food and drink vendors, car displays, and a trophy presentation celebrating the best cars and motorbikes on show planned throughout the day.

The motoring extravaganza is one of the final fundraising events before the big day on August 15.