The council’s annual spreadsheet detailing expenses and salaries has shown that a total of £35,429 was claimed between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026.

A total of £4,772 of that figure was telephone and ICT expenses which are met directly by the council, meaning £30,667 in other expenses was paid.

This compares to £41,775 which was paid during the previous 12 months, and £60,241 for the 12 months before that.

Twelve councillors claimed no expenses at all, excluding telephone and ICT expenses.

Councillor Dougie McFadzean (SNP, Kintyre and the Islands) was paid the most during 2025/26 at £5,286. He lives on Islay, and the vast majority of his claims were for travel expenses and overnight accommodation.

Councillor William Sinclair (Liberal Democrat, Cowal) had the second highest expense figure at £3,201, most of which was for mileage.