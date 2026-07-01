Expenses claimed by councillors in Argyll and Bute decreased by over 15 per cent in the 2025/26 financial year, figures have revealed.
The council’s annual spreadsheet detailing expenses and salaries has shown that a total of £35,429 was claimed between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026.
A total of £4,772 of that figure was telephone and ICT expenses which are met directly by the council, meaning £30,667 in other expenses was paid.
This compares to £41,775 which was paid during the previous 12 months, and £60,241 for the 12 months before that.
Twelve councillors claimed no expenses at all, excluding telephone and ICT expenses.
Councillor Dougie McFadzean (SNP, Kintyre and the Islands) was paid the most during 2025/26 at £5,286. He lives on Islay, and the vast majority of his claims were for travel expenses and overnight accommodation.
Councillor William Sinclair (Liberal Democrat, Cowal) had the second highest expense figure at £3,201, most of which was for mileage.
In a statement accompanying the expense details, executive director Douglas Hendry said: “The amounts shown are not the amounts actually received by councillors.
“Firstly, the remuneration payments shown are gross figures which are then subject to tax and national insurance deductions.
“Secondly, other expense payments relate solely to the reimbursement of actual expenditure incurred by the councillor and are all backed up with receipts.
“Thirdly, the council decided that it would be more effective, where necessary, to provide a broadband connection for councillors for council business related communication and telephone calls.
“No reimbursement has been made to councillors in respect of such costs – these are paid for directly by the council on behalf of councillors."
Expenses claimed by each current Argyll and Bute Councillor in 2025/26, after deduction of ICT and telephone expenses:
Councillor John Armour (SNP, South Kintyre) £2,202
Councillor Gordon Blair (SNP, Cowal) £281
Councillor Jan Brown (SNP, Mid Argyll) £1,765
Councillor Math Campbell-Sturgess (SNP, Helensburgh and Lomond South) £623
Councillor Garrett Corner (Independent Unionist, Mid Argyll) £0
Councillor Maurice Corry (Conservative, Lomond North) £2,048
Councillor Audrey Forrest (SNP, Dunoon) £1,711
Councillor Kieron Green (Independent, Oban North and Lorn) £948
Councillor Amanda Hampsey (Reform UK, Oban South and the Isles) £1,039
Councillor Daniel Hampsey (Reform UK, Dunoon) £500
Councillor Graham Hardie (Liberal Democrat, Helensburgh Central) £0
Councillor Anne Horn (SNP, Kintyre and the Islands) £382
Councillor Fiona Howard (Labour, Helensburgh Central) £0
Councillor Willie Hume (SNP, Oban South and the Isles) £1,459
Councillor Mark Irvine (Independent, Lomond North) £123
Councillor Andrew Kain (Independent, Oban South and the Isles) £90
Councillor Jennifer Kean (Independent, South Kintyre £0
Councillor Paul Kennedy (Liberal Democrat, Helensburgh and Lomond South) £0
Councillor Reeni Kennedy-Boyle (SNP, Isle of Bute) £519
Councillor Jim Lynch (SNP, Oban South and the Isles) £2,247
Councillor Iain MacQuire (Independent, Helensburgh Central) £0
Councillor Luna Martin (SNP, Oban North and Lorn) £0
Councillor Liz McCabe (Independent, Isle of Bute) £0
Councillor Dougie McFadzean (SNP, Kintyre and the Islands) £5,286
Councillor Julie McKenzie (Independent, Oban North and Lorn) £9
Councillor Yvonne McNeilly (Conservative, Cowal) £0
Councillor Tommy MacPherson (Independent, South Kintyre) £17
Councillor Ross Moreland (Liberal Democrat, Dunoon) £1,437
Councillor Gary Mulvaney (Conservative, Helensburgh Central) £0
Councillor Iain S Paterson (SNP, Lomond North) £48
Councillor Gemma Penfold (Conservative, Helensburgh and Lomond South) £0
Councillor Douglas Philand (Independent, Mid Argyll) £1,559
Councillor Alastair Redman (Independent, Kintyre and the Islands) £2,983
Councillor William Sinclair (Liberal Democrat, Cowal) £3,201
Councillor Andrew Vennard (Conservative, Oban North and Lorn) £0
Councillor Peter Wallace (Conservative, Isle of Bute) £171
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