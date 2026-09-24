Drug deaths in Argyll and Bute fell by more than 30 per cent, bucking a trend seen across Scotland.
Data released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) revealed an 11 per cent rise in drug-related deaths across the country in 2025, with 116 more deaths recorded than in 2024.
Argyll and Bute recorded nine deaths in 2025, a decline of 30.8 per cent compared with the previous year, when 13 fatalities were recorded.
The age-standardised mortality rate for drug-related deaths in the region was 15.6 per 100,000 people, the 10th-lowest rate among Scotland’s council areas.
Age-standardised rates are considered more accurate when comparing mortality rates between different council areas.
Scotland recorded 1,133 drug-related deaths in 2025, the highest number in Europe.
The rate of drug-related deaths among males was around three times higher than among females.
Drug-related deaths were also significantly higher in Scotland’s most deprived areas, with the rate 15 times higher than in the least deprived areas.
Opiates remained the most common type of drug implicated in drug-related deaths, featuring in 78 per cent of cases in 2025.
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