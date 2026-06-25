A Short-Term Let Control Area (STLCA) is not a ban on short term lets, but it allows councils to manage high concentrations of holiday rentals, usually by requiring planning permission to change a property’s use to a short-term let.

The council is also consulting on council tax levels on second and empty homes, and looking to turn Lochgilphead’s former primary school and Tiree’s library into houses, while investing £55k to place the libray in the island’s school instead.

Councillor Jim Lynch, Leader of Argyll and Bute Council, added: “Tackling the housing emergency needs action across a number of fronts, from housing supply to use of existing properties and targeted policy interventions. A joined-up approach to this complex issue is vital.”

The options agreed on 24 June included: "Creating worker accommodation to support the delivery of services: investing £55,000 to upgrade space at Tiree School for a new permanent library, and progress designs to convert the existing library building back into residential use.

"Turning unused sites into housing: the council is progressing work to sell the unused former primary school and council Whitegates sites to a Registered Social Landlord for residential development in Lochgilphead."

The paper proposing Short Term Let Control Areas explained: "Since the Short Term Let Licensing scheme came into force in March 2022, all hosts operating a Short Term Let (STL) property are required to obtain a STL License, and to renew it every three years. As of February 2026, there have been 3270 STL Licenses approved.

"There are three main types of STL, home sharing, home letting or secondary letting. It is the latter, secondary letting,

which is of primary interest as unlike the other types, this involves the permanent use for holiday letting of a whole dwelling that could otherwise be used as a place of principal residence.

"The primary aim would be to prevent additional housing stock moving into the Secondary STL market and thus preventing any further reduction in the availability of housing stock for use as principal homes.

"There are relatively high concentrations of Secondary Let STLs on Mull and Iona, Coll and Tiree, Islay, Jura and Colonsay. Lorn and the Inner Isles has a high but lesser percentage."

In those areas, the report lists the housing stock not in use as a principal home: Mull and Iona 30%, Coll and Tiree 42%, Islay, Jura and Colonsay 30%, and Lorn and the Inners Isles 15%.

Elsewhere, The Highland Council has been trialling a Short Term Let Control Area (STLCA) in the Badenoch and Strathspey area for two years, which, it says, has shown “early indications” of slowing the growth of short-term lets.

In May it began consulting on two new STLCAs – one for Inverness City, and the other for what it is calling Highland Rural, which includes Skye, Raasay, and Lochalsh.

For another option, Argyll and Bute Council will also be "engaging communities on the future use of council tax premiums on second homes and empty properties". The council introduced a 100% premium on second homes from April 2024, which has now risen to 110% following a 2026/27 budget decision.

The report said: "The Housing (Scotland) Act 2026 has provided councils with increased flexibility in setting council tax premiums in future, including the potential to apply higher charges where appropriate.

"In advance of any future policy decisions, it is proposed that the council undertakes a structured programme of public engagement to understand views on the principles that should guide the future use of council tax premiums."

From 1 April this year, The Highland Council introduced a 300% second home charge.

The council added: "While more permanent housing is essential, so too is tourism accommodation for many of Argyll and Bute’s communities, and overall economy."

Councillor Lynch concluded: “Housing and the economy are closely linked. We are taking a holistic approach, and looking across all factors for consideration, so that we can balance and support housing availability and wider economic needs.”