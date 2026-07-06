Argyll Talking Newspapers (ATN) celebrated its 40th anniversary at a garden party held at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh.
Robin Finlay, Chairman of Argyll Talking Newspapers, and Vice Chairman Carl Olivarius attended the Royal Garden Party as guests, in recognition of the charity’s longstanding service to visually impaired people across Argyll.
Around 8,000 guests attended the Royal event on June 30, including the King and Queen, The Princess Royal, and the Duke of Edinburgh.
In addition, there were many dozens of catering staff, band members, a company of Royal Archers, police and military personnel, and Royal household staff.
Robin said: "ATN is celebrating its 40th year this year, and I am quite sure that influenced the decision to invite us.
"It was a unique opportunity for us to tell others about Talking Newspapers and our involvement with ATN."
Despite the occasional need for an umbrella, the pair said one of the highlights of the day was meeting others from across Mid Argyll.
Robin and Carl met Lord-Lieutenant Jane MacLeod, as well as Susan Paterson and June Graham from Silvercraigs.
Many of the attendees were representatives of charities and local organisations, while others were business leaders and people who have achieved distinction in all walks of life, including sport and the armed forces.
Carl added: "We were both very proud to accept the invitations on behalf of all our volunteers at ATN.
"We continued to promote the work of ATN while talking to interesting people in Grassmarket pubs."
The pair said they were incredibly proud to have attended the garden party and to represent the organisation during its anniversary year.
ATN has been providing audio recordings for blind and partially sighted people since 1986.
More information about the organisation can be found on its website.
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