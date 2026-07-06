Robin Finlay, Chairman of Argyll Talking Newspapers, and Vice Chairman Carl Olivarius attended the Royal Garden Party as guests, in recognition of the charity’s longstanding service to visually impaired people across Argyll.

Around 8,000 guests attended the Royal event on June 30, including the King and Queen, The Princess Royal, and the Duke of Edinburgh.

In addition, there were many dozens of catering staff, band members, a company of Royal Archers, police and military personnel, and Royal household staff.

Robin said: "ATN is celebrating its 40th year this year, and I am quite sure that influenced the decision to invite us.

"It was a unique opportunity for us to tell others about Talking Newspapers and our involvement with ATN."