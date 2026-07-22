For three decades, Argyll Women’s Aid has been providing a lifeline to women, children and young people across Argyll who have been affected by domestic abuse.
This year, the organisation celebrates its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of offering safety, support and hope to those who need it most. Throughout the year, the charity will be highlighting its work under the campaign hashtag #StillStanding, recognising the resilience of survivors and the commitment of the dedicated team who continue to provide vital services across the region.
Argyll Women’s Aid offers practical and emotional support tailored to each individual’s circumstances. Women’s support workers provide confidential advice and guidance on issues including personal safety, housing, benefits and legal matters, delivering support both through outreach services and within the charity’s refuge.
Children and young people are also at the heart of the organisation’s work. Dedicated support workers provide age-appropriate advice, information and emotional support, helping young people understand their experiences and move forward in a safe and positive environment.
For those who need to leave an unsafe situation, Argyll Women’s Aid offers temporary refuge accommodation, providing women and their children with a safe, supportive place to stay while they access specialist support and begin rebuilding their lives.
As it celebrates this significant milestone, Argyll Women’s Aid hopes to raise awareness of the help available and remind anyone experiencing domestic abuse that they are not alone.
The charity encourages anyone who may need support, or who is concerned about someone else, to find out more about the services available by visiting its website or getting in touch in confidence.
Remember: You have the right to live your life free from domestic abuse, regardless of your age, sexuality, class, race, culture, disability or religion.
Get in touch
Please be aware that we now have one number for all Argyll areas which is 01369 706636.
Lines are open 9:30am-12:30pm, 1:00pm-4:00pm (Monday-Friday).
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Other Numbers
Scottish Domestic Abuse & Forced Marriage Helpline (24hrs) – 0800 027 1234
Police (Emergency): 999
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