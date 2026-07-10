TEN YEARS AGO



Friday July 8, 2016



Battle of the Somme recalled a century on

They gathered at Inveraray war memorial to pay their respects, a century after the start of the Battle of the Somme.



The five-month battle was just one of many in a brutal war, but by the time November came around that year, more than a million troops on all sides had been killed or injured.



The Battle of the Somme, in northern France, began at 7.30am on July 1, 1916, when British soldiers, with Scottish regiments to the fore, went ‘over the top’ to meet a dug-in enemy well-armed with machine guns.



It remains the bloodiest day in the history of the British Army when 19,240 soldiers died.



Beside a memorial containing the names of soldiers killed during the battle, the Reverend Dr Roderick Campbell led a moving service of commemoration last Friday evening.



The rain held off and the sun shone while members of the Inveraray branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland paraded through the arches to the memorial on the green.



Piper Iain Campbell led the parade, playing Pipe Major William Lawrie’s haunting 9/8 march entitled The Battle of the Somme.



Esteemed piper Willie Lawrie, from Ballachulish, was pipe major of the 8th Argylls and died in 1916 as a result of conditions in the trenches at the Battle of the Somme.



Ex-servicemen and women were joined in Inveraray by the Duke of Argyll amid a throng of locals and visitors to observe a two-minute silence, as legion branch chairman Ian Campbell laid a wreath at the memorial.



Rev Campbell said: ‘We remember the sacrifice of the battle, but that is just one part of our responsibility to their sacrifice.



The second part is to build a world in which that kind of sacrifice is never again called upon.’