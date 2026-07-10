Find out what was in the news on this date 10, 20, 40 and 60 years ago.
TEN YEARS AGO
Friday July 8, 2016
Battle of the Somme recalled a century on
They gathered at Inveraray war memorial to pay their respects, a century after the start of the Battle of the Somme.
The five-month battle was just one of many in a brutal war, but by the time November came around that year, more than a million troops on all sides had been killed or injured.
The Battle of the Somme, in northern France, began at 7.30am on July 1, 1916, when British soldiers, with Scottish regiments to the fore, went ‘over the top’ to meet a dug-in enemy well-armed with machine guns.
It remains the bloodiest day in the history of the British Army when 19,240 soldiers died.
Beside a memorial containing the names of soldiers killed during the battle, the Reverend Dr Roderick Campbell led a moving service of commemoration last Friday evening.
The rain held off and the sun shone while members of the Inveraray branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland paraded through the arches to the memorial on the green.
Piper Iain Campbell led the parade, playing Pipe Major William Lawrie’s haunting 9/8 march entitled The Battle of the Somme.
Esteemed piper Willie Lawrie, from Ballachulish, was pipe major of the 8th Argylls and died in 1916 as a result of conditions in the trenches at the Battle of the Somme.
Ex-servicemen and women were joined in Inveraray by the Duke of Argyll amid a throng of locals and visitors to observe a two-minute silence, as legion branch chairman Ian Campbell laid a wreath at the memorial.
Rev Campbell said: ‘We remember the sacrifice of the battle, but that is just one part of our responsibility to their sacrifice.
The second part is to build a world in which that kind of sacrifice is never again called upon.’
TWENTY YEARS AGO
Friday July 14, 2006
Artists help fight for Tarbert target
After the hammer had fallen on the art auction in Tarbert, £6,500 had been raised to go towards the major revamp and extension planned for the village hall.
The fine arts auction featured paintings donated by the likes of John Lowrie Morrison, Katherine Russell and George Darling and was organised by the Tarbert Youth Group.
The Tarbert Village Hall Committee has two-and-a-half months to raise the cash or will lose a £300,000 National Lottery award.
Jenny Milne, village hall fundraiser, said: "The hall is falling down and it needs major construction.
"The National Lottery has granted £300,000 but we have six months to raise £350,000 or we lose the money.
"In three-and-a-half months we have raised £130,000.
"The hall needs a new roof, new floor, re-plumbed and re-wired.
"If we were to build a brand-new hall it would have cost £2.5 million."
Tarbert’s former auctioneer Morton Strachan made a welcome return to the area and hosted the auction on Saturday.
FORTY YEARS AGO
Friday July 11, 1986
Stag Garage sought as site for supermarket
Plans to develop a supermarket and car parking facilities in the heart of Lochgilphead have been put to the District Council, it was revealed last week.
And the site earmarked for the proposed redevelopment is the Stag Garage in Lorne Street.
Inverclyde Company Limited of Glasgow have asked if the District Council would be prepared to dispose of three areas of land in the council’s ownership at Stag Park as part of a redevelopment plan to provide a retail food supermarket and car parking facilities.
The company has offered in exchange an excambion which would mean that ground presently owned by the Stag Garage adjacent to a District Council site would be transferred to the council in exchange for the three areas of land.
At last month’s meeting of the housing committee, the members were told that the local member for the area, Councillor Donnie MacMillan, supported the request.
The minutes of that meeting reveal that the committee agreed to declare the three areas of land in which Inverclyde Development Company has expressed an interest as being ‘surplus to requirements’ of the District Council.
It was further agreed that the company’s offer of an excambion should not be accepted meantime, but that the council’s chief executive and other officials, together with the local member, meet representatives of Inverclyde to negotiate terms for the disposal of the areas of ground owned by the District Council, and report back.
But, talking to the Advertiser this week, Mr Stewart Bates, the Scottish development director for Argyll Stores, said that it was unlikely his company would be involved in the Lochgilphead proposal.
"The difficulty is that there probably not sufficient people in Lochgilphead and Ardrishaig to justify the high cost of developing a new store there," he explained.
"Many of our small stores are coming in at a cost of over £1 million.
"I regret to say that the population of Lochgilphead would not be enough to merit that expenditure unless some special deal could be put together.
"We are considering something in Campbeltown and in Oban, but in Lochgilphead and Ardrishaig the numbers of people don’t come up to the numbers we need to make us think a supermarket there would pay."
SIXTY YEARS AGO
Tuesday July 12, 1966
Poltalloch sheep dog trials
The Calton Mhor Cup presented by Col. George I. Malcolm of Poltalloch for the best dog in the open class at the Poltalloch Sheep Dog Trials was won on Saturday by Mr Neil McLean.
His dog Ben was bred by Mr Tom Bonella, Fife, the well-known international handler and winner of the Scottish national trials.
In a very good run Mr McLean was awarded 47½ points.
Last year Mr McLean was placed seventh in the competition.
The trials took place on the Office Field, Poltalloch, where next year the Scottish national trials will be held.
This will be the first time that they will have come to Mid Argyll, though on two occasions since the war the Scottish National has taken place at Dunoon.
Judging at Poltalloch on Saturday was Mr Alexander Millar, Braidlandhill, Dalry, who is a son of Mr James R. Millar and a grandson of the late Mr Sandy Millar, both former judges at Poltalloch.
After a wet, dull morning the afternoon remained dry though overcast and the trials were carried through with the usual quiet efficiency of the local committee under the chairmanship of Mr Hugh M. Taylor, Kilmartin, and the secretary Mr John Macintyre, Lochgilphead.
The sheep on the whole were rather difficult to handle, resulting in varying performances by the competitors, but on the whole, as the judge said at the end of the day, the standard was good, particularly in the confined class, which was won by Mr John Torrens, Achnabreck, Lochgilphead, with his bitch Nell.
He scored 47 points.
Second, half a point behind, was Arch. Menzies, Clachbreck, Ormsary.
Competing at her first trial and, incidentally the first female competitor ever to take part at Poltalloch, was Miss Margaret Mundell, Dalinlongart, Sandbank.
Fifteen years old, Miss Mundell is still a pupil at Dunoon Grammar School.
Also competing was her father Mr Donald Mundell, and his cousin Mr Alasdair Mundell.
At the end of the trials the prizes were handed to the winners by Mrs Malcolm of Poltalloch.
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