TEN YEARS AGO

Friday July 15 2016

MBE honour for Sharon

A director at Kilmartin House was honoured by the Queen at a formal ceremony at Holyrood Palace.

Dr Sharon Webb was awarded an MBE for services to heritage and archaeology at an investiture ceremony.

She said: ‘I was delighted to accept the honour from the Queen and think it is fantastic that Argyll’s heritage and archaeology is recognised as being so important to Scotland.’

The staff and trustees at Kilmartin Museum said they were all very proud of this achievement.

Chairman of the trustees Gordon Gray Stephens said: ‘Since she joined the Kilmartin Museum team 13 years ago Sharon has been making a real difference, winning the respect and support of the many different people and organisations who are associated with the running of the museum.

‘At the moment this is most evident in her leadership of our redevelopment programme.

But this is just one of the many things that warrant Sharon’s award, which recognises the achievements of extraordinary people.’