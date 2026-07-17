Find out what was in the news on this date 10, 20, 40 and 60 years ago.
TEN YEARS AGO
Friday July 15 2016
MBE honour for Sharon
A director at Kilmartin House was honoured by the Queen at a formal ceremony at Holyrood Palace.
Dr Sharon Webb was awarded an MBE for services to heritage and archaeology at an investiture ceremony.
She said: ‘I was delighted to accept the honour from the Queen and think it is fantastic that Argyll’s heritage and archaeology is recognised as being so important to Scotland.’
The staff and trustees at Kilmartin Museum said they were all very proud of this achievement.
Chairman of the trustees Gordon Gray Stephens said: ‘Since she joined the Kilmartin Museum team 13 years ago Sharon has been making a real difference, winning the respect and support of the many different people and organisations who are associated with the running of the museum.
‘At the moment this is most evident in her leadership of our redevelopment programme.
But this is just one of the many things that warrant Sharon’s award, which recognises the achievements of extraordinary people.’
TWENTY YEARS AGO
Friday July 21 2006
Lochgilphead piper becomes Plockton pupil
A young Lochgilphead piper has been accepted to the National Centre of Excellence in Traditional Music at Plockton.
Struan Thorpe, aged 17 will join the school for his sixth year of secondary education in August.
To gain his place Struan gave a 15-minute musical audition where he played the bagpipes, the saxophone and the whistle.
This year 26 people were auditioned and only eight won places.
Struan heard the news fresh from his success at Skye Piping Festival, where he won the Margaret MacRae Memorial Trophy in the piping solos 18 years and under.
Struan said: ‘It all started when I was two or three.
’I never watched cartoons; I always had to watch the tattoo!’
As soon as he was old enough, Struan took piping lessons from Rod Buchanan of Kilmartin, before being tutored by the late pipe major Arthur Gillies.
Struan currently takes lessons from Stuart Liddell, Pipe Major of Inveraray and District Juvenile Pipe Band.
Struan has taken a summer job stacking shelves in Lochgilphead Co-op, as he is saving up to buy a set of Border Pipes to take to Plockton.
He said: ‘The Co-op have been very supportive, allowing me time off for competitions.’
After his year at Plockton he hopes to attend the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Dance in Glasgow to study for a BA in piping, before going on to teach piping in schools.
Struan currently plays with Lomond and Clyde Pipe Band based in Clydebank and the National Youth Pipe Band, which travels all over the world.
So far, he has played in Spain, Italy and Ireland.
He has also been invited to take part in Pipe Idol this summer, when 16 of the world’s most prestigious juvenile pipers will come together in Glasgow.
FORTY YEARS AGO
Friday July 18 1986
Cadets at camp
Following their smart turnout as escort to the Festival Queen the Tarbert detachment of the Argyll Coy Army Cadet Force, under the command of newly-commissioned 2nd Lt Archie Black, left for annual camp at Altcar last Saturday.
Six of the eight detachments are represented at camp - Campbeltown, Dunoon, Islay, Keil School and Mid Argyll, as well as Tarbert.
This year’s camp is taking place at two centres, and Altcar the main camp, lies between Liverpool and Southport.
The company moved to a training camp at Holcombe near Ramsbottom on Thursday for three days of field craft.
A highlight of this location is the ‘Krypton Factor’ assault course and each cadet will have his best time recorded on a certificate of achievement.
Battalion sports will be keenly contested and during the second week adventure training will concentrate on aquatic sports, rock climbing and abseiling.
More than 60 per cent of company officers and adult instructors are able to attend camp this year.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
Tuesday July 19 1966
Ardrishaig Carnival in fine weather
A carnival organised by Ardrishaig Vigilance and Improvement Association and run in conjunction with the Gourock-Tobermory yacht race attracted a large number of visitors at Ardrishaig on Saturday.
Favoured with excellent weather the proceedings began with a march from the Royal Hotel to Ardrishaig Pier, headed by Lochgilphead Pipe Band.
Following the band was a large number of children in fancy dress.
On arrival at the pier Rev. J. G. Ross welcomed competitors and spectators and the fancy dress parade was judged by Argyl’s MP. Mr Michael Noble and Mrs George Malcolm of Poltalloch.
The many topical garbs gave the judges a little trouble in reaching a decision.
Approximately £55 was raised from the many stalls which included cake and candy, white elephant, hoopla, darts, raffles, etc.
During the afternoon Lochgilphead Pipe Band gave selections and a collection was taken up for the Ardrishaig paddling pool, a project which the Vigilance and Improvement Association have devoted much time and energy towards.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.