Find out what was in the news on this date 10, 20, 40 and 60 years ago.
TEN YEARS AGO
Friday July 20 2016
Love of Inveraray Highland Games spans the decades
It wasn’t just the competitors who picked up prizes at Tuesday’s Inveraray Highland Games.
In recognition of long service to the event, ice-cream vendor Wilson Asher was presented with a bottle of Clan Campbell whisky by the Duke of Argyll.
Wilson said: "I have been coming to Inveraray for more than 40 years, and it’s a marvellous event - one of my favourites."
The third generation of his family to run the business, Wilson works alongside his brother and sister in Stirling to make their famous ice-cream.
The ice-cream business was started in 1936 by his grandfather, who had been selling fish and fruit up to that point.
The company now operates 10 vehicles, covering the length and breadth of the country.
Wilson is pictured serving ice-creams to Kay Dryburgh, nee Munro, from East Kilbride.
Hearing that Wilson had been coming for four decades, Kay said: "That’s a coincidence because I have been coming here for around the same time. I danced at Inveraray Games 40 years ago.
"I really love coming here."
TWENTY YEARS AGO
Friday July 28 2006
Ardrishaig invitational
Ardrishaig Bowling Club held its annual invitational triples on Sunday, July 16, again kindly sponsored by M and K McLeods.
Competitors travelled from Bishopton, Kinlochleven and Campbeltown, alongside representatives from local clubs.
With the sun shining and the green in perfect condition, 24 teams battled through their respective sections, with the winners of
each section going through, plus the two best runners-up from the six sections joining them in the quarter-finals.
The competition was running like clockwork thanks to the great effort being put in by Harry Robertson.
After some close games, Myra MacAlister, Jim Johnstone and Gerry MacAlister of Bishopton contested the semi-finals, alongside Ian Wilson, George Strangeways and Alan Lawrie of Kinlochleven, Cathie Crawford, Roddy MacDonald and Jamie Lang of Ardrishaig, and Willie Munro, John MacCormick and Steve Dixon from Campbeltown.
The triples from Kinlochleven and Campbeltown won through to set up the final after a long, hard day’s bowling in the heat.
The final did not disappoint, with skill and thought going into each hard-fought end.
Victory went to Campbeltown’s Willie Munro, John MacCormick and skip Stevie Dixon, who retained the cup for the second year.
FORTY YEARS AGO
Friday July 25 1986
Council hedge their options
Anyone interested in developing an area of Lochgilphead recently earmarked as a site for a proposed supermarket would receive a warm welcome from the District Council.
That was the assurance given at last week’s meeting of the council during a discussion on the proposal to develop a supermarket and car parking facilities on ground at the Stag Garage in Lorne Street.
The Housing Committee agreed to negotiate terms for the disposal of land in council ownership with representatives of Inverclyde
Development Company Limited, who had proposed the supermarket venture.
But, after a plea from Councillor Robin Malcolm, it was agreed that the council should remain willing to negotiate with any other party which showed an interest in developing the land.
Inverclyde Development Company had asked if the District Council would be prepared to dispose of the three areas of land in council ownership at Stag Park.
The Housing Committee agreed to declare the ground the company had expressed an interest in surplus to the council’s requirements.
It was also decided that the chief executive and other officials, along with local member Councillor Donnie MacMillan, should meet with representatives of Inverclyde Development Company to negotiate terms for the land.
But when the committee’s recommendation came before the council for ratification last week, Councillor Malcolm moved an amendment that the council’s position should be broadened to allow representatives to meet with Inverclyde "or any other party who may be interested in developing the site" to negotiate terms.
"It looks from this minute as if this is all cut and dried, and that we are only going to talk to Inverclyde," explained Councillor Malcolm.
"I think it is important that we show an open-ended approach to anyone else who comes to us."
Councillor John Thomson told his colleagues: "It’s not our job to advertise that the Stag Garage is for sale.
"We have only had one enquiry, from Inverclyde, and we are dealing with that."
It was pointed out by Councillor Allan MacAskill that the District Council was concerned only with the areas of land in council ownership, not the garage, which was not owned by the council, and that the company had come forward with a proposal.
Council chairman Douglas Currie assured the members that the council would talk to anyone interested in developing the ground.
Housing Committee chairman Councillor Noel Faccenda agreed.
"We are always ready to talk to anyone," he said.
"But I can see Councillor Malcolm’s point.
"I don’t see anything wrong with the amendment and would be quite happy to accept it."
The council agreed to accept the amendment, but a further amendment moved by Councillor Donnie MacMillan, that the chairman of the development, housing and planning committees be involved in the negotiations, fell when it found no seconder.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
Tuesday July 26 1966
Over 50 Starters for West Highland Yachting Week
The West Highland Yachting Week will begin at Crinan on August 2 and will end at Tobermory the following Saturday.
This year over 50 boats are expected to start the week with the Crinan to Oban race, and most of those will continue sailing until the end of the week.
There is a strong representation of Cruiser 8s among the starters, as well as a number of Dragon-class yachts, mostly from Oban Sailing Club.
The first race of the week, the Crinan to Oban event on Tuesday, will be followed by races at Oban on Wednesday and Thursday.
On Friday, the Oban to Tobermory race will take place.
The following day the yachting week will end with a regatta at Tobermory.
Cairnbaan Scout Fete Raises £100
Lady Gainford, a goddaughter of General Baden-Powell, the founder of the Scout movement, opened a fete held by the Cairnbaan Scouts.
Lady Gainford told her audience that though Baden-Powell had always been keen on outdoor life and adventure, he had realised that toughness and adventurousness could, and should, go with kindness, courtesy and good citizenship.
It was so that boys might be trained in all these qualities that he had founded the Scouts.
After declaring the fete open, Lady Gainford was presented with a bouquet by Wolf Cub Calum MacSween.
Convener of the fete, which raised almost £100, was Mr James Livingstone.
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