1986: The Duke and Duchess of Argyll pictured with some of the cast of Take the High Road at Inveraray Highland Games. Also in the group (right) is bandleader John Carmichael.

1986: The Duke and Duchess of Argyll pictured with some of the cast of Take the High Road at Inveraray Highland Games. Also in the group (right) is bandleader John Carmichael.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday July 25 1986

Council hedge their options

Anyone interested in developing an area of Lochgilphead recently earmarked as a site for a proposed supermarket would receive a warm welcome from the District Council.

That was the assurance given at last week’s meeting of the council during a discussion on the proposal to develop a supermarket and car parking facilities on ground at the Stag Garage in Lorne Street.

The Housing Committee agreed to negotiate terms for the disposal of land in council ownership with representatives of Inverclyde

Development Company Limited, who had proposed the supermarket venture.

But, after a plea from Councillor Robin Malcolm, it was agreed that the council should remain willing to negotiate with any other party which showed an interest in developing the land.

Inverclyde Development Company had asked if the District Council would be prepared to dispose of the three areas of land in council ownership at Stag Park.

The Housing Committee agreed to declare the ground the company had expressed an interest in surplus to the council’s requirements.

It was also decided that the chief executive and other officials, along with local member Councillor Donnie MacMillan, should meet with representatives of Inverclyde Development Company to negotiate terms for the land.

But when the committee’s recommendation came before the council for ratification last week, Councillor Malcolm moved an amendment that the council’s position should be broadened to allow representatives to meet with Inverclyde "or any other party who may be interested in developing the site" to negotiate terms.

"It looks from this minute as if this is all cut and dried, and that we are only going to talk to Inverclyde," explained Councillor Malcolm.

"I think it is important that we show an open-ended approach to anyone else who comes to us."

Councillor John Thomson told his colleagues: "It’s not our job to advertise that the Stag Garage is for sale.

"We have only had one enquiry, from Inverclyde, and we are dealing with that."

It was pointed out by Councillor Allan MacAskill that the District Council was concerned only with the areas of land in council ownership, not the garage, which was not owned by the council, and that the company had come forward with a proposal.

Council chairman Douglas Currie assured the members that the council would talk to anyone interested in developing the ground.

Housing Committee chairman Councillor Noel Faccenda agreed.

"We are always ready to talk to anyone," he said.

"But I can see Councillor Malcolm’s point.

"I don’t see anything wrong with the amendment and would be quite happy to accept it."

The council agreed to accept the amendment, but a further amendment moved by Councillor Donnie MacMillan, that the chairman of the development, housing and planning committees be involved in the negotiations, fell when it found no seconder.