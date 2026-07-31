Find out what was in the news on this date 10, 20, 40 and 60 years ago.
TEN YEARS AGO
Friday July 29 2016
Kilmartin festival celebrates the past
The past caught up with the present this week at Kilmartin Museum. The 2016 Festival of Archaeology, a fortnight of free drop-in activities for children of all ages, comes to an end today.
Children have been bringing their adults along to take part in talks, workshops and events to give a sense of what it was like to live around Kilmartin Glen in pre-history.
Festival visitors had the chance to create their own hunting tools, miniature shelters, rock art and Bronze Age pots.
Other highlights included getting up close to a bird of prey and guided walks.
The event ends with a feast through the ages at a celebratory banquet in Kilmartin Museum Café.
Earlier this week The Argyllshire Advertiser dropped in on a Bronze Age pottery making session, led by Kilmartin Museum education officer Julia Hamilton.
The youngsters were having a great time learning the ancient craft of pottery under Julia’s patient guidance.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
Friday August 4, 2006
Vic 32 returns to Crinan
A vintage vessel has returned to its traditional Mid Argyll home after an extensive refurbishment.
Vic 32 arrived back at the Crinan Canal basin on Friday July 21, where she was met with a champagne reception at the Crinan Hotel.
The ship’s long-term future has been secured following a £150,000 refit funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, the Manifold Trust and public donations.
Vic 32’s boiler was condemned in April 2004. An art show contributed £8,000 towards installing a brand-new replica boiler and brand-new plates around the same area. The vessel’s condenser was also serviced.
Nick Walker, who captains the 60-year-old ship, said: ‘We have to thank the local people who helped to save Vic 32.
‘There were children who ran races and did sponsored walks, and a raffle helped to raise £3,000.
‘We’ll be keeping Vic 32 at Crinan permanently and will be running cruises down the Crinan Canal to Ardrishaig, past Crarae Gardens to Tarbert, across to Lochranza, then to Millport and Rothesay and home via Tighnabruich.’
Over the next two weeks, Vic 32 will be moored at the Crinan Canal basin, where members of the public are welcome to visit her and explore the vessel.
Abandoned vehicle clear-up at Lunga
Abandoned vehicles at Lunga Estate near Craobh Haven are to be cleaned up later this month as part of a nationwide campaign.
Allparts Autosalvage has agreed to remove more than 40 abandoned vehicles from the estate free of charge, following investigations by Argyll and Bute Council’s DVLA computer link.
Rufus Marland of Allparts Autosalvage said: ‘The Lunga Estate has suffered, as many other landowners throughout Scotland have, by individuals who feel that they can use unspoilt areas as a dumping ground for their unwanted cars.
‘Some of the most beautiful areas in Scotland are blighted by them, rusting hulks emerging from the scenery like modern monoliths of environmental harm.
‘They leak fuel and oils that pollute land and water and can cause danger to visitors and wildlife.’
FORTY YEARS AGO
Friday August 1, 1986
Record entry at Tarbert Fair
Tarbert Fair show and sale of dairy stock, suckled calves, beef in-calf heifers, bullocks and stirks had a record entry this year of 1,398 head.
And with a packed ringside of buyers from as far afield as Wales, and the usual buyers from Scotland, all classes met a fast-selling trade.
Prior to the sale the suckled calves were judged by Mr A. Pollock, Marlehall, Bankfoot, Perth and Mr A. Guthrie, Windyedge, Perth, and the dairy cattle were judged by Mr A. Cousar, Howcommon, Craigie, Kilmarnock.
The sale opened with the dairy section where entries were much smaller than a year ago.
The Champion Dairy Animal, and winner of the Gloria Cup was a strong Friesian in-calf heifer from Mr J. Young, Drum, realising £680 to Messrs T. C. Bell, Cormiston.
The Reserve Dairy Animal was also from the Drum Farm consignment and made £610 to Mr Metcalf, Penrith.
Ayrshire calving heifers were topped by the Mundell Cup winner, from Messrs Barr, Clochkeil, which realised £500 to Messrs T. C. Bell, Cormiston.
Farrow cows sold to £497, Uigle and to £427, Tangy. Two excellent consignments of beef in-calf heifers from Killinochonoch and Brecklate met a strong local demand, selling to £590.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
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