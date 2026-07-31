The youngsters were having a great time learning the ancient craft of pottery under Julia’s patient guidance.

Earlier this week The Argyllshire Advertiser dropped in on a Bronze Age pottery making session, led by Kilmartin Museum education officer Julia Hamilton.

The event ends with a feast through the ages at a celebratory banquet in Kilmartin Museum Café.

Other highlights included getting up close to a bird of prey and guided walks.

Festival visitors had the chance to create their own hunting tools, miniature shelters, rock art and Bronze Age pots.

Children have been bringing their adults along to take part in talks, workshops and events to give a sense of what it was like to live around Kilmartin Glen in pre-history.

The past caught up with the present this week at Kilmartin Museum. The 2016 Festival of Archaeology, a fortnight of free drop-in activities for children of all ages, comes to an end today.

2006: Rosie Burrell, Erin Wells, Rosie Fishburn and Lorna Unkles prepare to battle the elements in the under nines rowing race at Tayvallich Weekend. The weekend of fun began with a barbecue on Friday evening, followed by a sports day and stalls on Saturday and five- a-side football on Sunday.

2006: Rosie Burrell, Erin Wells, Rosie Fishburn and Lorna Unkles prepare to battle the elements in the under nines rowing race at Tayvallich Weekend. The weekend of fun began with a barbecue on Friday evening, followed by a sports day and stalls on Saturday and five- a-side football on Sunday.

2006: Captain Nick Walker, his wife Rachel Walker, ship’s carpenter John Corall, engineer Richard Albanese and director Mike Smith aboard the refurbished Vic 32, which has returned to its home berth in the Crinan Canal basin.

2006: Captain Nick Walker, his wife Rachel Walker, ship’s carpenter John Corall, engineer Richard Albanese and director Mike Smith aboard the refurbished Vic 32, which has returned to its home berth in the Crinan Canal basin.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday August 4, 2006

Vic 32 returns to Crinan

A vintage vessel has returned to its traditional Mid Argyll home after an extensive refurbishment.

Vic 32 arrived back at the Crinan Canal basin on Friday July 21, where she was met with a champagne reception at the Crinan Hotel.

The ship’s long-term future has been secured following a £150,000 refit funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, the Manifold Trust and public donations.

Vic 32’s boiler was condemned in April 2004. An art show contributed £8,000 towards installing a brand-new replica boiler and brand-new plates around the same area. The vessel’s condenser was also serviced.

Nick Walker, who captains the 60-year-old ship, said: ‘We have to thank the local people who helped to save Vic 32.

‘There were children who ran races and did sponsored walks, and a raffle helped to raise £3,000.

‘We’ll be keeping Vic 32 at Crinan permanently and will be running cruises down the Crinan Canal to Ardrishaig, past Crarae Gardens to Tarbert, across to Lochranza, then to Millport and Rothesay and home via Tighnabruich.’

Over the next two weeks, Vic 32 will be moored at the Crinan Canal basin, where members of the public are welcome to visit her and explore the vessel.

Abandoned vehicle clear-up at Lunga

Abandoned vehicles at Lunga Estate near Craobh Haven are to be cleaned up later this month as part of a nationwide campaign.

Allparts Autosalvage has agreed to remove more than 40 abandoned vehicles from the estate free of charge, following investigations by Argyll and Bute Council’s DVLA computer link.

Rufus Marland of Allparts Autosalvage said: ‘The Lunga Estate has suffered, as many other landowners throughout Scotland have, by individuals who feel that they can use unspoilt areas as a dumping ground for their unwanted cars.

‘Some of the most beautiful areas in Scotland are blighted by them, rusting hulks emerging from the scenery like modern monoliths of environmental harm.

‘They leak fuel and oils that pollute land and water and can cause danger to visitors and wildlife.’