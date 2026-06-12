Find out what was in the news on this date 10, 20, 40 and 60 years ago.
TEN YEARS AGO
Friday June 17 2016
Did pollution play a part in Tarbert cygnet deaths?
Mystery surrounds the deaths of seven cygnets at Tarbert Harbour.
Many locals kept an eye on the brood and watched in horror as their numbers slowly depleted until none was left.
The reasons could be different for each bird, with many suggesting seagulls and people feeding the swans the wrong kind of food could have been responsible for at least some of the deaths.
There was also a sewage leak into the harbour recently which may have contributed to poisoning the water.
The Scottish Environment Agency (SEPA) and Scottish Water were involved in cleaning up the leak but both said they couldn’t comment on the deaths.
SEPA said: ‘Officers are actively investigating the incident and have been in contact with Scottish Water.
It is understood that the discharge was caused by a blockage in the sewer network and that this has now been cleared by Scottish Water.’
Their spokesman said: ‘At present there is no further discharge from the public sewer into the harbour area and SEPA will continue to monitor the situation to assess what impact, if any, the incident has had on the local environment.’
The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds is also at a bit of a loss as to what happened but suggested pollution may have had a part to play.
A local spokesman said: ‘A sewage or other pollution leak combined with recent high temperatures may have resulted in a bacterial bloom, which has the potential to be toxic if ingested by young birds during drinking or feeding.’
TWENTY YEARS AGO
Friday June 16 2006
Dig reveals hidden depths at Crarae
Archaeologists and volunteers have discovered a medieval arrowhead at Crarae Garden near Inveraray.
The arrowhead is just one of the interesting finds made as part of a major Heritage Lottery Fund project to improve the garden at Crarae.
Excavation work is being carried out prior to the construction of a new garden bothy.
The keen diggers working for The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) have uncovered two substantial ditches full of medieval rubbish including 13th - 14th century pottery, animal bone, seashells and charcoal.
The discovery of a near-complete iron arrowhead in the ditch fill seems oddly out of place with the ecclesiastical nature of the site.
NTS Archaeologist, Derek Alexander, said: ‘Crarae is best known for its beautiful rhododendrons but it also has a great depth of history.
In the middle of the lower garden stand the remains of a Neolithic chambered cairn while on the opposite side of the burn are the remains of a Bronze Age round cairn.
This tradition for burial continued into the medieval period in the graveyard of Killevin to the east of the visitor centre.
This site was not only the location of the 13th century parish church but an 8th-9th century AD cross shaft, found on the site, suggests it was an early foundation.
Dr Melanie Johnson, of CFA Archaeology Ltd, which is supervising the volunteers during the dig, said: ‘I was very excited to find the iron arrowhead which seems a bit militaristic for a church site!
‘The ditches are likely to have marked the boundary of the church site and the artefacts, the rubbish dumped from a settlement around the church.
’Further excavation will undoubtedly uncover even more interesting finds.’
FORTY YEARS AGO
Friday June 13 1986
Pup Aid for Oxfam
Who wouldn’t be delighted to own one of these four irresistible fluffy bundles of mischief?
The Border collie pups are part of a litter of seven bred by Henry and Elizabeth Rogers, Cove, Achahoish, and now being offered for sale in aid of Oxfam.
Said Mr Rogers: ‘We have had a long interest in the work of Oxfam and have been looking about for ways to help them.
There has been a great deal of attention recently on Sport Aid and we thought, why not Dog Aid?’
The pups, now eight weeks old, are highly pedigreed, with blood lines going back to such famous international trialists as Wiston Cap and the Suter-bred Craig.
Emphasised Mr Rogers: ‘These are first-class working dogs and shouldn’t be bought as pets.’
Border collies, he said, had been bred to work sheep for almost 300 years.
Working dogs trained by the Rogers usually get their baptism working the quick-witted Beulah sheep owned by Mr Rogers’ son Mr Duncan Rogers, Ellary.
The asking price for the present litter is £80 per pup — a real snip for dogs of this quality.
If they prefer, prospective owners can leave the pup of their choice with the Rogers for a month or two for some basic training, in which case the price will be £100.
Explained Mr Rogers: ‘At this time of year most shepherds are far too busy with seasonal chores to worry about training young dogs.’
Enquiries are already coming in for the pups and the Rogers are now thinking of holding Puppy Aid Obedience Trials to raise more cash for the world’s starving.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
Tuesday June 14 1966
Upgrade Lochgilphead School
A report by Argyll’s director of education, Mr T. G. Henderson, on a proposal that Lochgilphead Junior Secondary School should be upgraded to senior secondary status, is to be presented to a meeting of the education committee in Campbeltown this week and will be listened to with great interest, more especially by the Mid Argyll members of the committee.
A new school in Lochgilphead is nearing completion and there is strong feeling in the district that full use should be made of the excellent facilities provided.
Ever since the introduction of the 1918 education act, when the late Lord Alness was Secretary of State for Scotland, various attempts have been made to have Lochgilphead raised to the same status as Campbeltown, Dunoon and Oban, but all without success.
There is at present extreme pressure on accommodation in Oban and it was argued at a recent meeting of the education committee that to upgrade Lochgilphead would help ease this strain.
Under these circumstances there is no doubt that the director’s report will receive very serious consideration.
Parents in Mid Argyll would welcome increased facilities and opportunities for their families and they are hoping for firm backing from their representatives.
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