TEN YEARS AGO

Friday June 17 2016

Did pollution play a part in Tarbert cygnet deaths?

Mystery surrounds the deaths of seven cygnets at Tarbert Harbour.

Many locals kept an eye on the brood and watched in horror as their numbers slowly depleted until none was left.

The reasons could be different for each bird, with many suggesting seagulls and people feeding the swans the wrong kind of food could have been responsible for at least some of the deaths.

There was also a sewage leak into the harbour recently which may have contributed to poisoning the water.

The Scottish Environment Agency (SEPA) and Scottish Water were involved in cleaning up the leak but both said they couldn’t comment on the deaths.

SEPA said: ‘Officers are actively investigating the incident and have been in contact with Scottish Water.

It is understood that the discharge was caused by a blockage in the sewer network and that this has now been cleared by Scottish Water.’

Their spokesman said: ‘At present there is no further discharge from the public sewer into the harbour area and SEPA will continue to monitor the situation to assess what impact, if any, the incident has had on the local environment.’

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds is also at a bit of a loss as to what happened but suggested pollution may have had a part to play.

A local spokesman said: ‘A sewage or other pollution leak combined with recent high temperatures may have resulted in a bacterial bloom, which has the potential to be toxic if ingested by young birds during drinking or feeding.’