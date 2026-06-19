TEN YEARS AGO

Friday June 24 2016

Support for Armed Forces Day

The great and the good assembled in Lochgilphead last Saturday to join many other people showing support for our armed forces, past and present.

As the only such event to be held in Argyll and Bute, groups travelled from Dunoon, Campbeltown, Oban and many other parts to the Mid Argyll town to be part of the occasion.

More than 500 local people turned out in bright sunshine at Lochgilphead front green for a special day that began with a parade along Argyll Street to Poltalloch Street.

Military veterans marched behind Mid Argyll Pipe Band, joined on parade by members of the Royal British Legion Campbeltown branch, Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Association, army cadets from around Argyll, coastguard personnel and Oban sea cadets.

Mid Argyll Round Table members provided stewards for the day.

Councillor Donnie McMillan took the salute from the parade, under the inimitable direction of Colour Sergeant David Rhodick.

In a significant feather in the event’s cap, Argyll and Sutherland ACF commandant, Colonel Brian Hume, chose to attend Lochgilphead rather than a larger Armed Forces Day celebration in Stirling.

With all kinds of events held across the UK over a number of weeks, Armed Forces Day is designed to be a chance to show support for the men and women who make up the armed forces community from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

While old friends and comrades met up and chatted over a coffee or something stronger, there was plenty to keep everyone amused among the various stalls set up on the front green and the occasion was topped off by beautiful weather.

Chairman of Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day Geordie Rhodick said: ‘A big thank you to our volunteers and everyone who travelled from near and far to help make the sixth Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day another success.’

‘Thanks as well to local shops for donating prizes and decorating their windows.’

‘The local community gives us great support year after year, and we thank people for all their help.’

There was also a sewage leak into the harbour recently which may have contributed to poisoning the water.

The Scottish Environment Agency (SEPA) and Scottish Water were involved in cleaning up the leak but both said they couldn’t comment on the deaths.

SEPA said: ‘Officers are actively investigating the incident and have been in contact with Scottish Water.

It is understood that the discharge was caused by a blockage in the sewer network and that this has now been cleared by Scottish Water.’

Their spokesman said: ‘At present there is no further discharge from the public sewer into the harbour area and SEPA will continue to monitor the situation to assess what impact, if any, the incident has had on the local environment.’

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds is also at a bit of a loss as to what happened but suggested pollution may have had a part to play.

A local spokesman said: ‘A sewage or other pollution leak combined with recent high temperatures may have resulted in a bacterial bloom, which has the potential to be toxic if ingested by young birds during drinking or feeding.’