Find out what was in the news on this date 10, 20, 40 and 60 years ago.
TEN YEARS AGO
Friday June 24 2016
Support for Armed Forces Day
The great and the good assembled in Lochgilphead last Saturday to join many other people showing support for our armed forces, past and present.
As the only such event to be held in Argyll and Bute, groups travelled from Dunoon, Campbeltown, Oban and many other parts to the Mid Argyll town to be part of the occasion.
More than 500 local people turned out in bright sunshine at Lochgilphead front green for a special day that began with a parade along Argyll Street to Poltalloch Street.
Military veterans marched behind Mid Argyll Pipe Band, joined on parade by members of the Royal British Legion Campbeltown branch, Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Association, army cadets from around Argyll, coastguard personnel and Oban sea cadets.
Mid Argyll Round Table members provided stewards for the day.
Councillor Donnie McMillan took the salute from the parade, under the inimitable direction of Colour Sergeant David Rhodick.
In a significant feather in the event’s cap, Argyll and Sutherland ACF commandant, Colonel Brian Hume, chose to attend Lochgilphead rather than a larger Armed Forces Day celebration in Stirling.
With all kinds of events held across the UK over a number of weeks, Armed Forces Day is designed to be a chance to show support for the men and women who make up the armed forces community from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.
While old friends and comrades met up and chatted over a coffee or something stronger, there was plenty to keep everyone amused among the various stalls set up on the front green and the occasion was topped off by beautiful weather.
Chairman of Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day Geordie Rhodick said: ‘A big thank you to our volunteers and everyone who travelled from near and far to help make the sixth Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day another success.’
‘Thanks as well to local shops for donating prizes and decorating their windows.’
‘The local community gives us great support year after year, and we thank people for all their help.’
There was also a sewage leak into the harbour recently which may have contributed to poisoning the water.
The Scottish Environment Agency (SEPA) and Scottish Water were involved in cleaning up the leak but both said they couldn’t comment on the deaths.
SEPA said: ‘Officers are actively investigating the incident and have been in contact with Scottish Water.
It is understood that the discharge was caused by a blockage in the sewer network and that this has now been cleared by Scottish Water.’
Their spokesman said: ‘At present there is no further discharge from the public sewer into the harbour area and SEPA will continue to monitor the situation to assess what impact, if any, the incident has had on the local environment.’
The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds is also at a bit of a loss as to what happened but suggested pollution may have had a part to play.
A local spokesman said: ‘A sewage or other pollution leak combined with recent high temperatures may have resulted in a bacterial bloom, which has the potential to be toxic if ingested by young birds during drinking or feeding.’
TWENTY YEARS AGO
Friday June 23 2006
First Minister visits Lochgilphead
First Minister Jack McConnell paid a special visit to Lochgilphead on Friday to congratulate local high school pupils.
Mr McConnell had been in Campbeltown in the morning to open the town’s new Aqualibrium swimming pool and leisure centre.
When he heard that pupils from Prince’s Trust xl clubs from Lochgilphead High School, Campbeltown Grammar and Oban High School were being awarded with certificates at Kilmory council chambers, he made a point of stopping in Lochgilphead to congratulate them
FORTY YEARS AGO
Friday June 20 1986
Experts to probe Islay air crash
The investigation into the Loganair plane crash on Islay last Thursday is still going on but it will be some time before the cause of the accident, in which the pilot died, will be known.
A team from the Department of Transport’s accident and investigation branch have now left the island and wreckage has been removed from Borrachail Hill, just outside Port Ellen.
Parts of the aircraft have been removed by the department for detailed analysis at Farnborough, but their report is not expected for some months.
The man who died was 30-year-old Christopher Brooke, of Linwood.
His co-pilot, Captain David Isley, 54, of Northern Ireland was seriously injured.
Fifteen people in all, including eight Islay residents returning home, were injured in the crash, which happened about 4 p.m. near Kilbride Farm, one mile inland from the village.
The scheduled aircraft, making a daily flight from Glasgow, left Glasgow Airport at 2.50 p.m. and was due to arrive at Port Ellen Airport at 3.25.
Other passengers were travelling to Islay either on holiday or on business and the last radio contact made with the plane at 3.21 p.m.
When it became overdue, search procedures were instigated and the crash was confirmed just after 5 p.m.
Miraculously, several passengers walked away from the crash, with two of them running in different directions to raise the alarm.
Among the first people at the scene were local doctors and trained staff from the hospital all turned out, while villagers from Port Ellen climbed the hillside to reach the wreckage.
Rescue services were on the island within half an hour to join local police, fire and ambulancemen attending the scene.
Three Sea King helicopters from Prestwick and Lossiemouth were directed to Islay and an RAF Nimrod aircraft co-ordinated the rescue.
A special medical team was airlifted from the L Division headquarters in Dumbarton to assist in the operation.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
Tuesday June 21 1966
Minard Castle to be luxury Hotel
Work on a £100,000 scheme to convert Minard Castle on Loch Fyne into one of Scotland’s top luxury hotels will begin next month, it was said yesterday.
The man behind the project, which will give a tremendous boost to the tourist industry of Mid Argyll, is Mr Jack Kirk, a property developer and director of Scotels Ltd.
Mr Kirk, a 55-year-old Dundonian now living in Guildford, Surrey, spoke on Monday of his plans to make the castle a top tourist attraction and a major centre for international business conferences.
The alterations, which are likely to be carried out by local firms, are expected to be completed by March of next year.
The new hotel will open with 45 bedrooms and 40 bathrooms, giving accommodation for about 200 guests.
To cater for their needs there is to be a full-time staff of between 30 and 40 people, all of whom, promised Mr Kirk, would be recruited locally.
All the present staff at the castle are also to be kept on.
Top wages will be paid.
Said Mr Kirk: ‘If a woman is doing a man’s work for me, she will get a man’s wage.’
There are also plans to reinstate the castle’s attractive policies which extend to some 101 acres.
The gardens are to be floodlit and the trees decorated with fairy lights.
Mr Kirk is convinced that Lochfyneside has great undeveloped tourist potential.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.